Brezza to Tata Punch: Top 5 value-for-money SUVs under Rs 15 lakh
Looking to buy a feature-packed SUV without overspending? The Indian market offers several compelling options under Rs 15 lakh. From the Maruti Brezza to the Mahindra XUV300, discover five SUVs that combine style, performance, and value.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Looking to buy an SUV without breaking the bank? Whether you're upgrading your family car or entering the SUV segment for the first time, the Indian market offers several feature-packed models that deliver style, performance, and practicality—all under Rs 15 lakh. We’ve handpicked 5 value-for-money SUVs that combine great design, modern tech, and solid road presence without stretching your budget.
Maruti Brezza
Price: (Rs 8.69 lakh - Rs 14.14 lakh)
The SUV is renowned for its dependability and utility. An electric sunroof, heads-up display with navigation, 360-degree camera, 9-inch touchscreen, and wireless charging are among the standout features. It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine (102 horsepower and 137 Nm) and is available in a CNG variant (87 bhp and 121.5 Nm).
Tata Punch
Price: (Rs 6 Lakh - 10.32 Lakh)
This tiny and cheap SUV comes with a variety of essential features. It has an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen, and a digital cluster. It also has a 5-star GNCAP safety rating. The Punch has a 1.2-litre petrol engine (87 bhp and 115 Nm) and a CNG variant (72 bhp and 103 Nm). It was the top-selling SUV in 2024.
Tata Nexon
Price: (Rs 8 lakh to 15.60 lakh)
It delivers excellent value, comfort, and safety. Key features include an electric sunroof, heated front seats, a 360-degree camera, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and a digital instrument cluster. It receives a 5-star BNCAP safety certification. The engine options include a 1.2-litre turbo petrol (118 bhp and 170 Nm), a 1.5-litre diesel (113 bhp and 260 Nm), and a CNG variant (99 horsepower and 170 Nm).
Skoda Kylaq
Price: (Rs 8.25 Lakh to 13.99 Lakh)
It is a German-engineered small SUV that provides excellent value for money. Premium amenities include a single-pane sunroof, vented and powered front seats, a 10-inch touchscreen, and an 8-inch instrument cluster. It also carries a 5-star BNCAP rating. The Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing 114 horsepower and 178 Nm.
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Price: (Rs 7.99 Lakh - 15.56 Lakh):
It is also a fantastic value for money, with several amenities, plenty of room, and strong engines. Key features include a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, dual 10.25-inch touchscreen, and a 360-degree camera. Engine choices include a 1.2-litre turbo petrol (110 bhp and 200 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel (115 bhp and 300 Nm).