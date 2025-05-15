The new Skoda Kodiaq has arrived in showrooms, featuring a bolder design, enhanced interiors, and a powerful engine. Available in Sportline and L&K trims, the Kodiaq boasts increased dimensions and a range of advanced features.

Now that the new Skoda Kodiaq is beginning to arrive at showrooms, prospective buyers can see it in person. The SUV deliveries have just begun. Sportline and the more expensive Laurin & Klement (L&K) are the two models of the Kodiaq that Skoda sells. Their respective prices are ₹46.89 lakh and ₹48.69 lakh. Ex-showroom costs apply to both.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Design

The most recent iteration of Skoda's Modern Solid design philosophy is on display in the second generation of the Kodiaq, which has undergone a thorough overhaul. With a butterfly grille, angular headlights, and a newly integrated light strip along the rear, this version has a more aggressive and strong look.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Dimensions

Better road presence is now possible due to the overall dimensions, which have expanded to 4,758 mm in length, 61 mm longer than the previous version. Despite being somewhat smaller than its predecessor, the Kodiaq nevertheless has a lengthy wheelbase (2,971 mm). In addition to having 18-inch alloy wheels, the SUV has a more refined and distinct overall design.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Interiors

The inside of the Skoda Kodiaq is designed with comfort and usefulness in mind. Its notable features include a head-up display, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and Skoda's ground-breaking Smart Dials, which seamlessly integrate digital displays and rotary knobs to manage media and climate settings.

The Kodiaq's opulent atmosphere is further enhanced by wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a high-end 14-speaker Canton sound system, ambient lighting, heated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless phone charging.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Under the hood

The 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that powers the Kodiaq's bodywork generates 201 horsepower and 320 Nm of peak torque. Compared to the previous Kodiaq model, this engine produces 14 horsepower more. It has a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission and a standard 4x4 system that distributes power to all four wheels.

The manufacturer has indicated that this latest generation Kodiaq will achieve a fuel efficiency of 14.86 kmpl.