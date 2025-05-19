Big on value, light on budget: The new Maruti Alto 800 delivers more
The updated Maruti Alto 800 offers modern styling, excellent fuel efficiency, and an affordable price. Delivering 22-24 km/l mileage, it's a great choice for budget-conscious families.
| Published : May 19 2025, 01:18 PM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : Google
Maruti Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki, a trusted name in affordable cars, has launched the updated Alto 800. Known for its compact size and affordability, this new variant blends performance, style, and practicality, making it ideal for first-time buyers and city commuters.
25
Image Credit : Google
Simple Design
While retaining its compact design, the Alto 800 gets a modern styling update. The front grille and headlights have been redesigned for a contemporary look. Its stylish elements complement the car's practicality, making it suitable for narrow Indian streets while offering a premium look.
35
Image Credit : Google
Mileage that Counts
The Alto 800 is powered by a reliable 0.8-liter petrol engine producing 48 hp. This engine promises powerful performance for both city and highway driving. The highlight is its impressive fuel efficiency, delivering 22-24 km/l, making it one of the most fuel-efficient petrol cars.
45
Image Credit : Google
Affordable Price
One of the Alto 800's main attractions is its pricing. Starting at just ₹3.54 lakh ex-showroom, it's an incredibly valuable offer. In addition to the low purchase cost, the car is known for its minimal maintenance costs, making it a sensible long-term investment.
55
Image Credit : Google
Low Maintenance & Daily Use
Whether for daily commutes, weekend trips, or first-time driving experiences, the Alto 800 is a reliable companion. With low maintenance costs and fuel savings, users can enjoy peace of mind and excellent value for years. Maruti's wide service network adds to its appeal.
Top Stories