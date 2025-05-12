Maruti Suzuki cars get up to Rs 72,100 off in May — Check eligible models
Maruti Suzuki is offering attractive discounts on their cars in May. Models like Alto K10, Swift, Brezza, S-Presso, and WagonR are available with discounts of up to Rs 72,100.
Maruti Cars
Maruti Suzuki announces discounts on cars sold through the Arena retail network. Discounts up to Rs 72,100 are available in May 2025. Models like Alto K10, Swift, Brezza, S-Presso, and WagonR have attractive offers including cash discounts, corporate bonuses, and exchange/scrappage benefits. This offer is valid until May and applies to all Maruti Suzuki Arena models except Ertiga and the new-generation Dzire.
Brezza
Maruti Swift
The Swift has a Rs 50,000 discount, including a cash discount, exchange bonus, or scrappage bonus. Unlike other models, there's no corporate bonus. The LXI variant gets a higher cash discount than the VXI, VXI Plus, ZXI, and ZXI Plus. The Blitz edition comes with an accessory kit.
Wagon R
The WagonR is available with discounts up to Rs 67,100, including a cash discount. There's also an exchange or scrappage bonus and a corporate discount. These offers apply to both the 1.0L and 1.2L engine options and both transmissions.
S Presso
The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has a total discount of Rs 62,100, including a cash discount, exchange bonus, or scrappage bonus. There's also a corporate discount.
Alto K10
The Alto K10 has discounts up to Rs 67,100. The entry-level hatchback gets a cash discount, along with an exchange or scrappage bonus and a corporate discount. The AMT variant has the highest discount. Note: Discounts may vary. Contact your local dealer.