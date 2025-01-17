Big jolt to Ola Electric as THESE bikes top sales charts nationwide

Ola Electric faced a significant setback, losing nearly 19% of its market share in December. This decline comes amidst rising complaints about product quality and after-sales service.

Ola Electric, which entered the Indian electric bike market with a grand entry and started its journey with new records, has suffered a big shock. This company, which achieved the number one position in electric bike sales in the country in a short period, is now losing its influence. Ola Electric, which once dominated the Indian electric two-wheeler (E2W) market, fell to third place for the second consecutive month (December) in January 2025. According to Vahan data as of January 15, Ola Electric registered sales of 6,655 units in the first half of this month. It lost almost 19% of its market share in the electric bike market in December.

Ola held a 50% share at the start of 2025 Ola Electric, which held almost 50–52% market share at the beginning of 2024, has now registered a huge decline. It sold over 400,000 units. Achieved a 35% share for the year 2024. However, other companies are taking Ola's share in the current electric bikes. TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto are at the forefront in this regard. TVS sold 9,800 units in the first half of January. It got a 23% market share. Bajaj Auto is next with a 25% share with sales of 8,694 units.

Electric bikes: TVS, Bajaj aggressive These two companies, TVS and Bajaj, now control almost 48% of the market for electric bikes. This is in line with their performance in December 2024. Here Bajaj Auto and TVS sold 17,431 - 16,301 units respectively. After these, Ather Energy also recovered and sold 5,360 units in the first half of January. The market share, which was 13.6 percent in December, increased slightly to 14.2 percent. For part of January, Ather and Ola were in close competition.

Ola offers discounts to retain market share To address the declining market share, Ola Electric launched a 72-hour discount campaign between January 12 and 14. It is offering its S1 scooter for Rs 24,000 less than its original price, as well as increasing the battery warranty. However, given the broader challenges Ola faces in maintaining its competitive edge, the impact of these actions is uncertain. Meanwhile, Ola Electric is also under regulatory scrutiny. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) is investigating the company following more than 10,000 consumer complaints regarding service deficiencies and misleading advertisements.

Ola cases reach High Court The Karnataka High Court recently upheld the legality of the investigation into the cases against Ola and directed Ola to comply with document requests. The court stated that the power to issue such communication lies within the purview of the investigating officer and that the petitioner is required to submit the additional documents and records requested. In response to these challenges, Ola has focused on expanding its retail and service network. Since December 2024, the company has launched 3,200 new outlets. Reached a total of 4,000 locations across the country. These outlets, especially in small towns and rural areas, are strategically working together with service centers.

Will Ola retain its market leader position? Ola has grown into a market leader in the Indian electric bike segment in a short span of time. However, the company is now facing many challenges. TVS, Bajaj and Ather are expanding in the market. Will Ola overcome the current challenges and retain its market leader position? Or will it fall? The discussion has begun. While Ola Electric remained the market leader with 52% annual growth in 2024, TVS and Bajaj Auto are rapidly expanding their operations. With TVS selling 2.2 lakh units and Bajaj selling 1.93 lakh units in 2024, these two companies are moving forward challenging Ola's dominance.

