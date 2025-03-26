user
Best mileage SUV? Nissan Magnite CNG to hit the market next month!

Nissan, along with many other companies, is preparing to enter the CNG segment. Now, the new Magnite CNG is scheduled to be launched next month (April). This vehicle has been spotted several times during testing.

After Maruti Suzuki and Tata, now Nissan India is also set to launch its first CNG compact SUV in India. With the arrival of the new model, customers will also get many good options. Not only Nissan but also many companies are preparing to enter the CNG segment. Now, the new Magnite CNG is scheduled to be launched next month (April). This vehicle has been spotted several times during testing. In India, it will compete with the Tata Punch.

CNG car at a budget price

The CNG kit is fitted as a dealer-level accessory in the Nissan Magnite. The CNG kit will also come with a 1-year dealer warranty. But news is also coming that the price of the CNG kit can range from Rs 75,000 to Rs 79,500. The company said that the company's market share will increase through the CNG model.

Also Read | Meet the ONLY sedan keeping the segment alive - It's not Honda City, Tata Tigor or Skoda Slavia


Nissan CNG Car

The CNG kit will only be installed on the Magnite's 1.0-liter petrol engine, which will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The CNG version of Magnite is expected to get a mileage of up to 22/Kg.

However, details about other specifications including power and torque output with the CNG kit have not yet been released.

CNG car with high mileage

For safety, this Magnite has features like 6 airbags, high-speed warning system, child seat mount, emergency stop signal, anti-lock braking system with EBD, traction control, hill start assist, vehicle dynamic control and hydraulic brake assist.

Also Read | Tesla plans affordable cars for India! A cheaper model Y in the works?

Best Mileage Car

Magnite CNG competes with Tata Punch CNG. The Tata Punch CNG has a 1.2-liter natural aspirated petrol engine that produces 72.49 bhp and 103 Nm of torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Tata Punch CNG comes with dual cylinder technology. It has 210 liters of boot space, which is said to be a good space. This model gives a mileage of 26.99 km/kg.

