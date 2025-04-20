Bajaj Pulsar sales cross 2 crore worldwide; offers discounts up to Rs 7,300 in April
Bajaj Auto Limited's Pulsar has surpassed 20 million global sales across 50+ countries. To celebrate, the company has introduced special prices on select models, offering savings of up to ₹7,300 in April.
| Published : Apr 20 2025, 05:25 PM
Bajaj Auto Limited has announced that its flagship motorcycle brand, Pulsar, has crossed the significant milestone of selling over 20 million units globally across 50+ countries. The company has also introduced special celebratory prices on several Pulsar models, offering customers savings of up to ₹7,300 during April.
Launched in 2001, the Pulsar series took 17 years (2001-2018) to reach 10 million sales, with the next 10 million units sold in just six years (2019-2025). According to the company's official release, Pulsar currently leads in over 20 countries, including key markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.
To commemorate this achievement, Bajaj Auto has announced limited-period discounts on select Pulsar models. New ex-showroom prices in Delhi: Pulsar 125 Neon - ₹84,493 (Saving: ₹1,184), Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber - ₹91,610 (Saving: ₹2,000), Pulsar 150 Single Disc - ₹1,12,838 (Saving: ₹3,000), Pulsar 150 Twin Disc - ₹1,19,923 (Saving: ₹3,000), Pulsar N160 USD - ₹1,36,992 (Saving: ₹5,811), Pulsar 220F - ₹7,379 saving. Additional discounts are also available on NS125 Base, NS125 ABS, and N160 TD single-seat models.
Sarang Kanade, President - Motorcycle Business, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “Reaching the 20 million milestone across 50+ countries is a testament to the trust and loyalty of our customers. To celebrate this achievement, we are offering special celebratory prices on select Pulsar models during April.”
Pulsar motorcycles are available under three platforms - Classic, NS, and N - in categories ranging from 125cc to 400cc, catering to a wide range of riders. Bajaj Auto continues to expand its presence, ensuring that Pulsar remains a top choice in the global sports biking segment.
