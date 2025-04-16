2025 Bajaj Platina 110: What’s new in features, pricing and fuel efficiency
The 2025 Bajaj Platina 110 has arrived at dealerships with several upgrades, including a new color scheme, chrome headlight surrounds, a USB charging port, and fuel injection technology for improved performance and mileage.
| Published : Apr 16 2025, 04:35 PM
If you're looking for an affordable and reliable bike, Bajaj bikes are always a great choice. Now, the company has introduced a big surprise in the 2025 Bajaj Platina 110. According to new reports, this bike has arrived at Bajaj dealerships across the country. Many excellent changes have been made to it.
The new Platina 110 features a new color combination. Green pinstriping on the alloy wheels is also available. The 2024 version had color options like Ebony Black Blue, Ebony Black Red, Cocktail Wine Red-Orange. At the same time, in the 2025 model, the design and color have been given a new look.
Chrome surrounds are available for the headlights, giving it a premium look. Along with this, a USB charging port is also available. A change is seen in its swingarm design, making it stronger and more stable. Old features like LED DRLs, halogen headlights, and seat design have been retained.
The 2025 Bajaj Platina 110 has now been upgraded to meet the new BS6 P2 OBD-2B standards. For this, a fuel injector has now been provided instead of an electronic carburetor. This provides better performance, higher mileage, and lower pollution. Like the 2024 model, this also gets 8.5 bhp of power and 9.81 Nm of torque. It comes with a 4-speed gearbox.
Features include a new color, graphics, chrome headlight surround, USB charging port, and fuel injection technology. However, it does not have a digital speedometer; it still has an analog one. The Bajaj Platina 110 (2025) has now become smarter, more eco-friendly, and more efficient than before. The Bajaj Platina 110 is a direct competitor to the Hero Splendor, especially for customers who want the best performance and mileage on a budget.
