5 5

Features include a new color, graphics, chrome headlight surround, USB charging port, and fuel injection technology. However, it does not have a digital speedometer; it still has an analog one. The Bajaj Platina 110 (2025) has now become smarter, more eco-friendly, and more efficient than before. The Bajaj Platina 110 is a direct competitor to the Hero Splendor, especially for customers who want the best performance and mileage on a budget.