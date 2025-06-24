Image Credit : Google

Priced at Rs. 68,000, the Bajaj Platina 100 continues to attract a large number of daily buyers across India. Known for its affordability and exceptional mileage, this entry-level bike is highly popular among customers in the commuter segment.

The bike's value-for-money appeal and reliable performance make it an excellent choice for those seeking a practical and long-lasting two-wheeler. Despite facing strong competition in the market, the Platina continues to firmly hold its ground.