Priced at Rs 68,000, Bajaj Platina 100 sees strong daily sales across India
The Bajaj Platina 100, priced at Rs. 68,000, continues to be a popular choice, selling nearly 1,000 units daily. Known for its affordability, impressive mileage, and reliable performance, it competes with Hero Splendor and Honda Shine.
Bajaj Platina Sales
Priced at Rs. 68,000, the Bajaj Platina 100 continues to attract a large number of daily buyers across India. Known for its affordability and exceptional mileage, this entry-level bike is highly popular among customers in the commuter segment.
The bike's value-for-money appeal and reliable performance make it an excellent choice for those seeking a practical and long-lasting two-wheeler. Despite facing strong competition in the market, the Platina continues to firmly hold its ground.
High Mileage Daily Use Bike
In May 2025 alone, Bajaj sold 27,919 units of the Platina series. While this figure reflects a 7% decline compared to the 30,239 units sold in the same month last year, it still means that approximately 900 to 1,000 people buy this bike every day. This consistent demand exemplifies the trust customers place in the Platina brand.
This bike faces direct competition from well-known models like the Hero Splendor and Honda Shine. But it remains a preferred choice for riders who prioritize mileage and low maintenance.
Affordable Price Tag and Variants
The Bajaj Platina 100 is one of the most competitively priced motorcycles in India. Its ex-showroom price is approximately Rs. 68,262, making it highly accessible for daily commuters and budget-conscious buyers.
A slightly upgraded variant, the Platina 110, starts at Rs. 71,558. Depending on the location and local taxes, the on-road price of these models may vary, but they remain among the most economical bikes in their segment.
Reliable Engine and High Mileage
Powering the Platina 100 is a 102cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled DTS-i engine. This setup produces a power output of 7.9 PS and 8.3 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a 4-speed manual transmission and delivers a top speed of 90 kmph.
One of the bike's standout features is its fuel efficiency. Bajaj claims a mileage of around 70 kmpl, making it a cost-effective ride for daily use. With an 11-liter fuel tank, the bike can travel over 700 km on a full tank.
Features for Daily Use
The Bajaj Platina 100 isn't just about economy. It also offers decent features for a commuter bike. These include LED daytime running lights (DRL), a long and cushioned seat, telescopic front suspension, and dual rear shock absorbers to enhance ride comfort on city roads.
The use of Bajaj's patented DTS-i technology improves both performance and fuel efficiency. Designed to provide hassle-free ownership, low maintenance costs, and everyday convenience, the Platina 100 stands out as a practical and sensible option for Indian two-wheeler buyers seeking reliability without breaking the bank.