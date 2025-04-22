Ather Rizta 2025 unveiled: Smart features, 123 km range and much more
The Ather Rizta 2025 scooter offers modern technology and convenience. With features like a smart dashboard, Bluetooth, WiFi, and roadside assistance, it's perfect for urban travel. It boasts a 123 km range and an 8-hour charging time.
The Ather Rizta 2025 scooter is designed for today's commuter, offering both convenience and modern technology. This electric scooter features a smart digital dashboard displaying key information like the odometer, speedometer, low battery indicator, and real-time call and SMS alerts.
Riders can stay connected with Bluetooth and WiFi features, while roadside assistance support adds extra security for longer journeys. For looks and design, the scooter is equipped with LED headlamps, turn indicators, and disc brakes, making it both stylish and reliable on Indian roads.
The Ather Rizta boasts impressive power and battery capacity. It comes with a 2.9 kWh Lithium-ion battery paired with a 4.3 kWh motor, producing 22 Nm of torque.
This power setup ensures smooth performance in traffic and on longer trips. With a certified range of up to 123 km on a full charge, this electric scooter is ideal for city commutes and daily use. It also features an automatic transmission, making it easy to operate for all types of riders.