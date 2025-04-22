The Ather Rizta 2025 scooter is designed for today's commuter, offering both convenience and modern technology. This electric scooter features a smart digital dashboard displaying key information like the odometer, speedometer, low battery indicator, and real-time call and SMS alerts.

Riders can stay connected with Bluetooth and WiFi features, while roadside assistance support adds extra security for longer journeys. For looks and design, the scooter is equipped with LED headlamps, turn indicators, and disc brakes, making it both stylish and reliable on Indian roads.