New Ather 450X, 450S Launched In India: Know Price, new features, specifications, color and more

The Ather 450X and 450S have been upgraded with more features and reduced charging times at an increased price.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 5:46 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 5:46 PM IST

Ather Energy has upgraded its sporty 450 electric scooters for the Indian market. The updates come in the form of changes to features and some alterations to its specifications. With these updates, prices for the 450S now start at ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, higher up the ranks, the 450X 2.9 is priced at ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom), and the range-topping 450X 3.7 at ₹1.57 lakh (ex-showroom).

article_image2

With a ₹4,400 increase, the Ather 450S now comes with an upgraded 375W charger instead of a 350W charger. This aims to provide the two-wheeler with a reduced charging time compared to the previous version. Consumers also get the option to purchase the Pro pack, which brings several more features. This is available for the 450S at ₹14,000.

article_image3

Additionally, the Ather 450X gets Magic Twist and Traction Control, which can be adjusted depending on the rider's preference. The 450X 2.9 comes with a 700W charger, which significantly reduces charging time. Two new color options further enhance the EV's aesthetics. With all this, the price has been increased by ₹6,400. This 2.9 kWh battery pack version offers a 105 km range.

article_image4

The top-of-the-line 450X 3.7 comes with an extended feature list and new paint scheme options. The list of new features includes Google Maps, Alexa integration, WhatsApp notifications, live location sharing, and more. The brand also offers two levels of Magic Twist. This 3.7 kWh battery pack version offers a 130 km range, which is a 25 km increase. The hardware of the 450X has been upgraded using Zapper N e-Tred tires.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details gcw

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details

Maruti Suzuki 2025 lineup From e Vitara to Brezza facelift here is what you can expect gcw

Maruti Suzuki’s 2025 Lineup: From e Vitara to Brezza facelift; here's what you can expect

Driving in fog? Follow THESE 7 essential safety tips for a safe journey gcw

Driving in fog? Follow THESE 7 essential safety tips for a safe journey

Hyundai Creta EV with 473 km range unveiled launch on january 17 2025 check features design and more gcw

Hyundai Creta EV with 473km range unveiled! Launch on January 17, 2025 | Check features and more

Osamu Suzuki, Maruti 800 architect who ignited Indian automobile industry, passes away at 94 gcw

Osamu Suzuki, Maruti 800 architect who ignited Indian automobile industry, passes away at 94

Recent Stories

Kerala: Boby Chemmanur denied bail, remanded for 14 days in sexual harassment case; Honey Rose reacts to order dmn

Kerala: Boby Chemmanur denied bail, remanded for 14 days in sexual harassment case; Honey Rose reacts to order

BREAKING Lebanon Parliament elects Army Chief General Joseph Aoun as president, ending 2-year vacancy snt

Lebanon Parliament elects Army Chief General Joseph Aoun as president, ending 2-year deadlock

BREAKING: Many labourers feared trapped as chimney collapses at steel plant in Chhattisgarh (WATCH) shk

Many labourers feared trapped as chimney collapses at steel plant in Chhattisgarh; rescue ops on (WATCH)

Pune SHOCKER! Man stabs woman colleague to death with machete in office parking lot; crowd watches (WATCH) shk

Pune SHOCKER! Man stabs woman colleague to death with machete in office parking lot; crowd watches (WATCH)

29 runs in an over! TN's Jagadeeshan smashes six 4s on trot in Vijay Hazare Trophy clash vs Rajasthan (WATCH) hrd

29 runs in an over! TN's Jagadeeshan smashes six 4s on trot in Vijay Hazare Trophy clash vs Rajasthan (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon