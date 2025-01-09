New Ather 450X, 450S Launched In India: Know Price, new features, specifications, color and more

The Ather 450X and 450S have been upgraded with more features and reduced charging times at an increased price.

Ather Energy has upgraded its sporty 450 electric scooters for the Indian market. The updates come in the form of changes to features and some alterations to its specifications. With these updates, prices for the 450S now start at ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, higher up the ranks, the 450X 2.9 is priced at ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom), and the range-topping 450X 3.7 at ₹1.57 lakh (ex-showroom).

With a ₹4,400 increase, the Ather 450S now comes with an upgraded 375W charger instead of a 350W charger. This aims to provide the two-wheeler with a reduced charging time compared to the previous version. Consumers also get the option to purchase the Pro pack, which brings several more features. This is available for the 450S at ₹14,000.

Additionally, the Ather 450X gets Magic Twist and Traction Control, which can be adjusted depending on the rider's preference. The 450X 2.9 comes with a 700W charger, which significantly reduces charging time. Two new color options further enhance the EV's aesthetics. With all this, the price has been increased by ₹6,400. This 2.9 kWh battery pack version offers a 105 km range.

The top-of-the-line 450X 3.7 comes with an extended feature list and new paint scheme options. The list of new features includes Google Maps, Alexa integration, WhatsApp notifications, live location sharing, and more. The brand also offers two levels of Magic Twist. This 3.7 kWh battery pack version offers a 130 km range, which is a 25 km increase. The hardware of the 450X has been upgraded using Zapper N e-Tred tires.

