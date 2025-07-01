70 years of Yamaha: Special RayZR 125 deals and 10-year warranty announced
Yamaha celebrates its 70th anniversary in India with special offers on the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid scooter. Buyers can save up to Rs.10,000 and get a 10-year warranty package.
Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Discount
Yamaha celebrates its 70th anniversary in India with amazing benefits. Marking seven decades, India Yamaha Motor announced special offers on its popular RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid scooter. Buyers can enjoy a direct discount of Rs.7,000 on the ex-showroom price and total savings of up to Rs.10,000 on the final on-road cost. This limited-time offer includes an industry-first 10-year 'Total Warranty' package at no extra cost.
Yamaha 70th Anniversary Offer
The highlight is the comprehensive 10-year warranty, including a standard 2-year warranty and an 8-year extended warranty. This warranty covers key components like the engine, fuel injection (Fi) system, and electricals up to 100,000 km.
It's fully transferable to new owners, enhancing resale value and the long-term ownership experience. Yamaha's commitment to quality and durability is evident.
Yamaha RayZR 125
RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Features
The scooter is packed with features. It's equipped with front telescopic suspension for enhanced ride comfort, while the side stand engine cut-off feature adds extra safety. The automatic stop-start system aids in fuel saving during traffic stops.
For tech-savvy riders, the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid comes with a full digital instrument cluster that supports Yamaha's Y-Connect Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to monitor ride stats, maintenance alerts, and notifications in real-time.
Yamaha RayZR Hybrid Offer
Under this anniversary offer, Yamaha has revised the ex-showroom prices across variants. The RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Drum variant is now priced at Rs.79,340, while the Disc variant is priced at Rs.86,430. For those opting for the sportier Hybrid Street Rally Disc variant, the price stands at Rs.92,970.
These scooters are available in a range of attractive colors, including Cyan Blue, Metallic Black, Matt Red, Racing Blue, and Dark Matt Blue.