- Maruti Suzuki to Bajaj Finance Share: 5 stocks that held strong in the market dip, rewarding investors!
The stock market on Monday showed the impact of Trump's tariff threat. A major fall was seen in the Sensex-Nifty by 11 AM. During this time, many Nifty-50 stocks were under pressure, but five stocks generated significant returns.
InterGlobe Aviation Share: Strongest flight in a falling market
IndiGo's stock shone the brightest today amid market weakness. The stock opened at ₹4,764.50 and hit a high of ₹4,929.50, showing that buying continued at higher levels. The day's low was ₹4,764.50, meaning the stock never dipped below its opening level.
The previous close was ₹4,740, while the LTP was ₹4,912, a gain of about 3.63%. A volume of about 9.53 lakh shares and a turnover of over ₹466.50 crore clearly shows strong institutional and high-net-worth buying.
Tech Mahindra Share: Confidence returns to the IT sector
Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1,690 today and quickly reached a high of ₹1,734.90. The day's low was ₹1,673.50, showing that dips were bought into immediately. The previous close was ₹1,670.50, and the stock was seen trading at ₹1,726.50, a gain of 3.35%.
A volume of over 55 lakh shares and a turnover of ₹947 crore indicates that selective but strong buying is returning to IT stocks.
Maruti Suzuki India Share: A strong shield for the auto sector
Maruti started trading at ₹15,859 and made a high of ₹16,105 by 11 AM. A low of ₹15,813 indicates that investors didn't pull back at lower levels. The previous close was ₹15,859, and the LTP was ₹16,087, showing a gain of about 1.44%.
Although the volume was 1.22 lakh shares, the value of over ₹195 crore suggests it was high-price, quality buying.
HUL Share: Support from defensive stocks
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) opened at ₹2,353 and climbed to ₹2,401.20 during the day. The day's low was also ₹2,353, meaning the stock remained strong throughout the session. The previous close was ₹2,360.40, and the LTP was ₹2,391, a rise of 1.30%.
A volume of about 3.92 lakh shares and a turnover of over ₹93 crore shows that investors moved towards safe stocks during the downturn.
Bajaj Finance Share: Confidence remains in financial stocks
Bajaj Finance's stock opened at ₹950.50 and made a high of ₹967.85. The day's low was ₹948.85, indicating a very limited decline. The previous close was ₹950.25, and the LTP was ₹961.90, showing a gain of about 1.23%. A volume of 18.39 lakh shares and a turnover of ₹176 crore indicates that confidence in the NBFC sector is still intact.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. The data provided is updated as of 11 AM according to nseindia.com. Do not consider this as investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to risks. Always consult a market expert or your financial advisor before making any investment.
