IndiGo's stock shone the brightest today amid market weakness. The stock opened at ₹4,764.50 and hit a high of ₹4,929.50, showing that buying continued at higher levels. The day's low was ₹4,764.50, meaning the stock never dipped below its opening level.

The previous close was ₹4,740, while the LTP was ₹4,912, a gain of about 3.63%. A volume of about 9.53 lakh shares and a turnover of over ₹466.50 crore clearly shows strong institutional and high-net-worth buying.