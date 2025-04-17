The demand for electric vehicles in the country is continuously increasing. People are showing more interest in the electric scooter segment. These are proving to be great for everyday use. The hassle of repeatedly filling petrol is also over. Currently, models are available in the market for every need and budget. Talking about women, they mostly like lightweight scooters. These become very easy to drive and handle. Here we provide you with information about some of the best scooters available in the country. It is truly affordable and offers excellent range.