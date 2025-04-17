5 best budget and lightweight electric scooters for women
Lightweight and affordable electric scooters are gaining popularity in India. This article highlights some of the best electric scooters available, catering to various budgets and needs, with a focus on models suitable for women.
The demand for electric vehicles in the country is continuously increasing. People are showing more interest in the electric scooter segment. These are proving to be great for everyday use. The hassle of repeatedly filling petrol is also over. Currently, models are available in the market for every need and budget. Talking about women, they mostly like lightweight scooters. These become very easy to drive and handle. Here we provide you with information about some of the best scooters available in the country. It is truly affordable and offers excellent range.
The design of this scooter from Zelio is attractive. It is lightweight. A driver's license is not required to drive this 80 kg electric scooter. It offers a range of 60 to 90 km on a single charge. Its top speed is 25 kmph. The price of this scooter is Rs.49,500.
This Ola scooter comes with a weight of 110 kg. This scooter is fitted with two batteries with a capacity of 1.5 kWh, which will go from 75 to 146 km. This scooter weighing 110 kg is capable of running at a speed of 70 kmph. This scooter will be a great choice for daily use. The price of this scooter is Rs.59,999.
The TVS iQube base model has a 2.2 Kwh battery, which gives a range of 75 km. This scooter weighing 110 kg runs at a speed of 75 kmph. Its battery gets charged in about three and a quarter hours. The price of this scooter is Rs.94,434.
The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter has finally arrived in India. The weight of this scooter is 110 kg. It has a 2.88 Kwh battery pack. This scooter will travel 123 kilometers on a full charge. It takes 4 hours for the scooter's battery to fully charge. The maximum speed of the scooter is 63 kmph. The price of this scooter is Rs. 1.02 lakh
Ather is a trusted brand. The weight of the scooter is 108 kg. This scooter is fitted with a 2.9 Kwh battery pack. This scooter will travel 126 kilometers on a full charge. This scooter weighing 108 kg is capable of running at a speed of 90 kmph. Its battery gets charged in 3 hours. The price of this scooter is Rs.1.49 lakh.