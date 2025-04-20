3 5

One of the highlights of the updated Dio 125 is its 4.2-inch TFT display, which provides real-time information such as mileage readout, trip meter, eco-indicator, and range data. Riders can now enjoy turn-by-turn navigation and receive call and SMS alerts by connecting their smartphone via the Honda RoadSync app. For added convenience, the scooter is equipped with a smart key system and a USB Type-C charging port.