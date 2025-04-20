2025 Honda Dio 125 gets a smart makeover: DLX and H-Smart variants announced
Honda's 2025 Dio 125 gets a stylish upgrade with a 4.2-inch TFT display, smartphone connectivity, and a powerful engine. Available in two variants, DLX and H-Smart, it offers modern features for urban riders.
| Published : Apr 20 2025, 12:29 PM
2 Min read
Honda has released the 2025 version of its popular Dio 125 scooter. This new model gets an attractive upgrade with improvements, advanced features, and an engine that meets the latest OBD2B standards. It comes with youthful styling but has now been released with technological updates to meet the expectations of modern riders.
Honda has introduced the 2025 Dio 125 in two stylish variants: DLX and H-Smart. The DLX variant is priced at Rs 96,749 (ex-showroom), while the premium H-Smart is priced at Rs 1,02,144 (ex-showroom). These new versions are designed to cater to urban riders who seek a balance of performance, technology, and aesthetics in their daily commute.
One of the highlights of the updated Dio 125 is its 4.2-inch TFT display, which provides real-time information such as mileage readout, trip meter, eco-indicator, and range data. Riders can now enjoy turn-by-turn navigation and receive call and SMS alerts by connecting their smartphone via the Honda RoadSync app. For added convenience, the scooter is equipped with a smart key system and a USB Type-C charging port.
The Dio 125 comes in five stunning colors: Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Sports Yellow, Pearl Igneous Black, and Imperial Red, adding a stylish element to the rider's daily commute.
Under the hood, the new Dio is powered by a 123.92 cc single-cylinder air-cooled FI engine that delivers 8.19 bhp and 10.5 Nm of torque. It also includes an idling start/stop system for better fuel efficiency.
