Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter: Budget-friendly model coming soon; will it beat Ola Electric, Ather Energy?

Bajaj Auto is set to introduce a more affordable version of the Chetak electric scooter. This aims to challenge competitors like Ola and Ather by offering a cost-effective electric scooter.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Mar 17, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Bajaj Auto is preparing to launch a more affordable version of its popular Chetak electric scooter. This aims to establish its presence in the electric two-wheeler market. As competitors like Ola Electric and Ather Energy introduce budget-friendly models, Bajaj wants to attract a wider customer base by offering a cost-effective alternative.

article_image2

Bajaj Chetak Scooter

The upcoming variant is expected to retain the core features of the existing Chetak while incorporating changes to reduce production costs. By expanding its electric vehicle portfolio, Bajaj aims to make electric mobility more accessible to Indian consumers.


article_image3

Bajaj Chetak

There is a growing demand for affordable, reliable, and efficient electric scooters, and Bajaj is positioning itself to cater to this burgeoning segment. The company's efforts reflect a broader trend in the industry. With this new variant, Bajaj is poised to challenge its competitors and increase its market share in the electric two-wheeler segment.

article_image4

Electric vehicles

As India moves towards sustainable transportation, the economical version of the Chetak could appeal to budget-conscious buyers looking for a stylish yet practical electric scooter. Further details, including pricing and specifications, are expected to be released in the coming months.

