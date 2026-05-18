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Weekly Horoscope, May 18 to 24: Money, Love, Career, and Health Predictions for All Zodiac Signs
Weekly Horoscope 18 to 24 May 2026: Planetary movements and the Moon’s changing position may bring mixed results for all 12 zodiac signs in money, love, career and health.
How will this week be for each zodiac sign?
Weekly Horoscope 18 To 24 May 2026: The third week of May 2026 runs from the 18th to the 24th. During this week, there won't be any major planetary shifts. Only the Moon will change its sign every two and a half days. The Sun will be in Taurus, Mars and Mercury in Aries, Venus and Jupiter in Gemini, Rahu in Aquarius, Ketu in Leo, and Saturn in Pisces. Let's find out what your weekly horoscope says
Aries Weekly Horoscope
This week, you'll have a lot on your plate at work. You might have minor disagreements in your love life. If you're unmarried, a good proposal could come your way. Towards the end of the week, your reputation will get a boost. A distant relative might visit you. Avoid investing in shares right now, or you could face a big loss.
Taurus Weekly Horoscope
This week, your love life will be better than before. Any ongoing disputes could get resolved. You might face some hurdles in your business or job. A big, unexpected expense could pop up. From a health perspective, this week will be mixed. You might make a wrong decision by listening to others. By the end of the week, everything will be fine.
Gemini Weekly Horoscope
This week, you might feel some health issues due to a heavy workload. You'll meet old friends, and these meetings will be beneficial. A promotion at work is on the cards. You'll find success in your profession and stability in your business. Towards the end of the week, you might have a small tiff with a relative. Keep your anger and words in check.
Cancer Weekly Horoscope
This week can be called a good one for traders. Your financial situation will be excellent. The time is also especially good for salaried people. Your life partner will understand your feelings. You might receive some good news. From a health point of view, this week will be great for you. A small financial gain is also possible.
Leo Weekly Horoscope
This week, you might worry about your mother's health. You'll have to make trips to the hospital. Not being able to give time to your spouse could lead to family tension. Your partner's behaviour might make you sad. You will benefit from government schemes. In the last few days of the week, you might go on an outing with your family.
Virgo Weekly Horoscope
This week is not great for your love life. Some health problems could cause you trouble. If you are planning to start a new venture, wait for a while. You won't find much success in business or your job either. You might have to do some tasks at work against your will. You need to keep an eye on your children.
Libra Weekly Horoscope
People of this sign will get government support. Your financial situation will improve. The time will be fantastic for traders; you might land a big deal. You will succeed in getting what you desire. Plans to set up a new business will be made. Happiness will prevail in the family. You'll get support from experienced people. Your health will also be good.
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope
This week, you'll see more profit in your business. You'll feel relieved as all your work gets done on time. You might achieve great success with the help of friends and relatives. The time is auspicious for family life. You could receive some important career-related news. This period will also bring good results for students. Your health will be fine.
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope
People of this sign might have a dispute with their life partner. You'll face disappointment in your love life. Some of your decisions will cause problems later on. There's a possibility of an allergic reaction. Be very careful about what you eat and drink. If you're buying something expensive, definitely consult your family. The time is not very good for family happiness.
Capricorn Weekly Horoscope
People of this sign need to be careful of their opponents. Control your anger. This week, you will profit from land and property. You will prove to be the best in your field of work. Your superiors at the job will be pleased with you. Expenses will be high. This week will be very good for your professional life. There are chances of financial gain.
Aquarius Weekly Horoscope
This week is excellent for traders, but you should invest only after careful consideration. The time is also good for salaried employees. There are chances of profiting from immovable property. You might face stomach-related issues due to a poor diet. Don't make any decisions in anger. There will be chances of partial financial gain. You will get support from your parents.
Pisces Weekly Horoscope
People of this sign might receive good news this week. Your married life will be blissful. Your partner will be in a romantic mood. There are chances of going on an outing. Women might face some health issues. Don't ignore your life partner's feelings. Overconfidence can be harmful to you.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
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