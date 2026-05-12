Astrology 2026: Rare Rajayoga on Shani Amavasya! Jackpot Awaits These 5 Zodiac Signs
A very rare yoga is forming in the Taurus sign on Shani Amavasya. This special alignment will shower blessings on a few lucky zodiac signs. They just need to wait for a week, and success is practically guaranteed.
Sun Mercury Conjunction 2026
Aries
Virgo
For Virgo folks, luck will be on their side during this period. All the hurdles at work will just disappear. Whatever new work they start, they will find great success in it. They will get the returns they expected from their investments. A salary hike is also on the cards. You will reach a strong financial position. This time is especially good for those who invest in the stock market. They can expect double the profits.
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Sagittarius
Capricorn
This Budhaditya Rajayoga is going to bring some new changes into the lives of Capricorn natives. Your influence is set to rise. A golden opportunity will come your way, helping you secure your position in society. Your income could even double. You will get good profits from your business. Life is about to get much happier.
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Aquarius
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