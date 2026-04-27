Astrology Warning: These Zodiac Signs Should Never Wear These Colours
Astrology says each zodiac sign has lucky and unlucky colours based on its ruling planet. Wearing the right colours can boost energy, while wrong ones may have negative effects on mood and confidence.
Colours You Shouldn't Wear Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Aries
Taurus
Gemini
Cancer
Virgo
Mercury is the ruling planet for Virgo as well. People of this sign are very practical and analytical. But according to experts, wearing deep red or other very bright colours too often can lead to mental instability and anxiety. They suggest that choosing soft colours like light green, beige, and yellow is a much better option for them.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
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