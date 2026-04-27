Mercury is the ruling planet for Virgo as well. People of this sign are very practical and analytical. But according to experts, wearing deep red or other very bright colours too often can lead to mental instability and anxiety. They suggest that choosing soft colours like light green, beige, and yellow is a much better option for them.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.