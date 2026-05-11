Those who want to start a new venture can do so this week. You will get full support from your parents and family. You'll feel a sense of relief as your planned tasks get completed. The situation in your job and business will be much better than before. You'll get to spend quality time with your family. Your child might achieve something significant.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.