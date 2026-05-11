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Weekly Horoscope, May 11–17: Check Love, Career, and Money Predictions for Your Zodiac Sign
Weekly Horoscope, May 11–17: Major planetary changes involving Mars, Mercury, Venus and the Sun may bring career shifts, financial changes, relationship challenges and new opportunities for all zodiac signs.
Weekly Horoscope 11 to 17 May 2026
Get ready for a major astrological shake-up between May 11 and 17. Mars moves on May 11, Mercury and Venus on May 14, and the Sun on May 15. Plus, the Moon changes signs every two-and-a-half days. These transits will impact all 12 zodiac signs. Read on to see what's in store for you.
Aries Weekly Horoscope
You might spend a lot of money. It's a good time for love, and you'll share happy moments with family. Be careful mid-week, as there's a chance of physical pain or injury. A short or long trip for work is possible, which will strengthen your relationships.
Taurus Weekly Horoscope
Gemini Weekly Horoscope
Cancer Weekly Horoscope
Leo Weekly Horoscope
Virgo Weekly Horoscope
Libra Weekly Horoscope
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope
Capricorn Weekly Horoscope
Aquarius Weekly Horoscope
Pisces Weekly Horoscope
Those who want to start a new venture can do so this week. You will get full support from your parents and family. You'll feel a sense of relief as your planned tasks get completed. The situation in your job and business will be much better than before. You'll get to spend quality time with your family. Your child might achieve something significant.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
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