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How is Rajalakshmi Yog formed in the palm?

According to palmistry experts, the Rajalakshmi Yog forms when the Mount of Jupiter and the Mount of Venus are well-developed and raised. Along with this, the Mounts of Mercury and Moon should also be in good shape. People with this yog will never face financial issues. They also stand to gain a lot from ancestral property. They use their intelligence to make money easily, often without even leaving their seat. You could say money just finds its way to them.