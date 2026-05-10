Palmistry Signs: Does your palm have 'Rajalakshmi Yog'? Money will just flow in!
In palmistry, the Rajalakshmi Yog is a really special sign. If this yog is present on your palm, you will supposedly never face a shortage of money. In fact, they say wealth will come looking for you.
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Rajalakshmi Yog in Palm
In palmistry, every line and mount on your palm has a special meaning. Sometimes, these lines and mounts combine to form auspicious 'yogas'. The Rajalakshmi Yog is one such rare and lucky combination. As the name suggests, anyone with this yog on their palm will never have to worry about money. Only the truly fortunate have this sign. So, let's find out how this yog is formed and what its benefits are.
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How is Rajalakshmi Yog formed in the palm?
According to palmistry experts, the Rajalakshmi Yog forms when the Mount of Jupiter and the Mount of Venus are well-developed and raised. Along with this, the Mounts of Mercury and Moon should also be in good shape. People with this yog will never face financial issues. They also stand to gain a lot from ancestral property. They use their intelligence to make money easily, often without even leaving their seat. You could say money just finds its way to them.
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Where are the Mounts of Jupiter and Venus?
So, where are these mounts? The fleshy part below your thumb is the Mount of Venus. A well-developed Mount of Venus means the person will enjoy all worldly comforts, not just money, and will love a luxurious life. The Mount of Jupiter is the area right below your index finger. This spot represents a person's knowledge, leadership skills, and life goals. When both these mounts are prominent and raised, it forms the Rajalakshmi Yog.
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Benefits of Rajalakshmi Yog
People with the Rajalakshmi Yog enjoy several benefits. 1. They have a great family life and a beautiful, good-natured spouse. 2. Their children grow up to be intelligent and successful. 3. Even if they are born into a poor family, they earn a lot of wealth later in life. 4. They often own more than one vehicle. 5. The yog's influence also gives them opportunities to travel abroad.
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Disclaimer
Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on astrological beliefs, religious texts, and almanacs. Asianet News Tamil has not independently verified these claims. Our only goal is to present the information. Asianet News Tamil is not responsible for the accuracy, reliability, or consequences of these claims.
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