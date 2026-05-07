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Leo

Leo women have royal qualities. Loyalty and honesty are their guiding principles. Whatever they give their partner, they only expect truth in return. They feel that lying to them is an insult to their pride. If you get caught in a lie, their anger will erupt like a volcano. They will celebrate and cherish honest people but will never tolerate deceit. These 4 zodiac women consider honesty a part of their life. Whether in love or friendship, being open with them will only strengthen your bond. So, don't underestimate their intelligence; it's always wise to stick to the truth.