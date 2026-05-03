Aries: People of this sign will feel a new enthusiasm this May. You might get new responsibilities at work or sign new business deals, but think carefully before making any decisions. Your finances will be satisfactory. You may face small issues at home, but spending time with your partner will make your bond stronger. Your health will remain good.

Taurus: This month brings stability and progress for you. You will slowly find success in your tasks and might even get a promotion or appreciation at work. Be very careful while investing in business, as small mistakes can lead to big losses. Your financial situation looks good, and there will be a happy atmosphere at home. People will value what you say, and your love life will see better understanding. Health will be normal.