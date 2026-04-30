Heads up! Mercury's combustion in Aries, starting from May 1 and lasting for 27 days, is set to bring a period of mental and financial stress. People born under four specific zodiac signs will need to be extra careful.

Astrologers are warning that Mercury's combustion in the Aries sign is going to be a tricky period. This planetary shift, which starts on May 1 and lasts for 27 days, is expected to bring challenges, especially for four zodiac signs. Here’s a look at what’s in store.

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Gemini:

For Gemini folks, this planetary change seems to have a negative impact. Experts say that due to Mercury's combustion, you might experience mental instability and some unknown anxiety. The atmosphere at home could get tense, and responsibilities at the office might feel like a huge burden. Even small issues could blow up into arguments, so it's best for Geminis to stay quiet. Scholars suggest that if you avoid unnecessary debates and try to stay calm, you can navigate this difficult phase.

Virgo:

This period looks quite challenging for people with the Virgo sign. At work, you might face criticism or pressure from your bosses. Leaving tasks unfinished will not only increase mental stress but could also lead to financial troubles. If you neglect your health at a time like this, you might end up making rounds of the hospital. Therefore, experts advise Virgos to act wisely and take care of themselves.

Scorpio:

According to astrologers, Mercury's combustion will increase the financial burden for Scorpios. There's a risk of your budget going completely off track due to unexpected expenses. Business owners and those who invest in the stock market should be extremely cautious during these 27 days. Making new deals in a hurry could result in losses. On top of that, health issues might also crop up, so it's very important to pay attention to your diet.

Pisces:

For Pisces, the results will be mixed, but some negative outcomes are unavoidable. The situation might turn against those who are involved in court cases or property disputes. It's also possible you might face some problems because of your children or worry about their future. You need to be prepared to handle any negative situations that might suddenly arise in your life. Overall, this Mercury combustion starting from May 1 will be like a trial by fire for these zodiac signs.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.