Sagittarius people will see progress at work this week. A project will help you make a new name for yourself. Success will bring you a lot of happiness. On the personal front, romance in your love life will slowly grow. An elder in the family with a strong personality will be a source of joy. This week signals a fresh start with chances for happiness and prosperity.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.