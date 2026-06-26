Wearing a yellow thread on your hand is considered very auspicious. It symbolises immense wealth and higher knowledge. Astrologers say this thread brings the blessings of the planet Jupiter (Guru) from the Navagrahas. It is very useful for achieving peace and good health in life. Those who want better concentration and progress on their spiritual path should tie it.

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