Sacred Wrist Threads: Which One Protects Your Destiny-Red, Black, Yellow? Find Out Now
In Hindu traditions, tying coloured threads on the wrist is a big deal. There are threads of many colours like red, black, yellow, green, and saffron. Let's find out which thread can help keep poverty and bad luck away.
The Fiery Red Thread
The Auspicious Yellow Thread
Wearing a yellow thread on your hand is considered very auspicious. It symbolises immense wealth and higher knowledge. Astrologers say this thread brings the blessings of the planet Jupiter (Guru) from the Navagrahas. It is very useful for achieving peace and good health in life. Those who want better concentration and progress on their spiritual path should tie it.
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The Protective Black Thread
Green and White Threads
Green and white threads hold a special significance in spiritual science. The green thread gives physical health and peace. It especially brings the blessings of the planet Mercury. It is a symbol of long-term growth and prosperity. If you tie a white thread, your worries reduce and your mind gets endless peace. It doubles the positive energy within your body and stands as a strong symbol of purity, peace, and spiritual certainty.
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The Powerful Saffron Thread
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