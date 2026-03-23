A Capricorn's mysterious nature comes from their self-control and emotional discipline. The planet Saturn influences them, making them extremely disciplined. They will open up their heart only to people they completely trust. They give more importance to logic than feelings. Their ambition and focus on work is what makes them seem so mysterious to others.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.