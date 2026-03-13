Since the Sun is moving into your own sign, this is a very special time for Pisceans. Your confidence and energy levels will be high. You'll find new opportunities for career growth. Jupiter's aspect will strengthen your luck, ensuring you succeed in important decisions. Your status and respect in society will rise, and you might even get some unexpected financial gains. This is a very favourable time to start new projects.

