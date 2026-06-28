Garuda Purana: 5 Types of People Who Are Not Cremated; Here’s Why!
The Garuda Purana mentions that we should not cremate the bodies of certain people. The holy text says that in five specific situations, cremating the deceased is forbidden. Let's find out what the Garuda Purana says about this.
Garuda Purana
Boys and girls under 11 years of age
According to the Garuda Purana, if a child dies before turning 11 or in the womb, we do not cremate them. The belief is that at a young age, the soul has very little attachment to its body. If a boy has not had his sacred thread ceremony (Janeu) or a girl has not started menstruating, they are buried in the ground or immersed in water.
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Sanyasis, Saints
Death by snake bite or poison
Pregnant women
A pregnant woman is not cremated after she dies. There is a practical and sensitive reason behind this. During cremation, there's a chance the body could burst and eject the foetus, which would be a heartbreaking sight. Such women are buried in the earth or in water.
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