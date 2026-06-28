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Garuda Purana

In Hinduism, cremation is one of the most important of the 16 'samskaras' or life rituals. The Garuda Purana says that a proper cremation is the only way to give peace to the soul and ease its journey to the next life. But did you know Hindu scriptures don't make cremation mandatory for everyone? The Garuda Purana actually suggests a land burial (Bhu Samadhi) or water burial (Jal Samadhi) for five special categories of people. People often wonder which five groups are not supposed to be cremated.