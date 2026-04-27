This week, you will have to make decisions that will upset some people, so ensure your behaviour is at its best. Take care of your health too. You will have to make serious decisions regarding your business. You might have to visit courts because of your children. There could be a big argument between husband and wife over something. Do not engage in any wrongdoing.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.