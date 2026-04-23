Saturn is the ruling planet for Aquarius. There is no harmony between Saturn and Jupiter. If people of this sign wear gold, their work might get delayed, and the chances of increased mental stress are high. Disclaimer: This information is based on religious beliefs and astrology. Results can vary depending on an individual's personal horoscope.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.