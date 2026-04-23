Gold in Astrology: Which Zodiac Signs Should Avoid Wearing It and Why?
Gold is linked to Jupiter in astrology and is often seen as lucky. However, it may bring negative effects for some zodiac signs. Experts suggest understanding planetary influence before wearing gold jewellery.
Which signs should be careful?
1. Taurus (Vrishabha)
2. Gemini (Mithuna)
3. Virgo (Kanya)
4. Aquarius (Kumbha)
Saturn is the ruling planet for Aquarius. There is no harmony between Saturn and Jupiter. If people of this sign wear gold, their work might get delayed, and the chances of increased mental stress are high. Disclaimer: This information is based on religious beliefs and astrology. Results can vary depending on an individual's personal horoscope.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
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