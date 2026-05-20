Astrology Tips: Want To Get Married Soon? Try These Powerful Remedies!
Facing delays in marriage? Astrology links it to Mangal Dosha or Rahu Ketu effects. Simple remedies like lighting a lamp on Fridays or praying to Guru Bhagavan can help remove obstacles and improve your chances of finding a good match soon.
Why Marriage Gets Delayed And Simple Remedies That Can Help
Simple Temple Rituals
Every Friday, go to an Amman temple and light a ghee lamp. Chant 'Om Shakti Parashakti' 108 times. This is believed to speed up your marriage prospects. For Guru Bhagavan, wear yellow clothes on Thursdays and donate chana dal. A strong Guru can help you find a good life partner.
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Nagaraja Temple Rituals And Mantras
Simple Remedies For Marriage Blessings
Helping unmarried women by donating items like clothes, kumkum, and turmeric is considered a powerful remedy. Also, watering a Tulsi plant and lighting a lamp near it every evening can bring positive changes. If you have Mangal Dosha, offer red flowers at a Murugan temple on Tuesdays and recite the 'Kanda Sashti Kavasam'. Astrologers say that doing these remedies with faith will help you find a life partner soon.
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