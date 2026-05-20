Helping unmarried women by donating items like clothes, kumkum, and turmeric is considered a powerful remedy. Also, watering a Tulsi plant and lighting a lamp near it every evening can bring positive changes. If you have Mangal Dosha, offer red flowers at a Murugan temple on Tuesdays and recite the 'Kanda Sashti Kavasam'. Astrologers say that doing these remedies with faith will help you find a life partner soon.

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