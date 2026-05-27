Daily Horoscope, May 27: A lucky day for new beginnings, business deals and important discussions. Think before you speak and discover what the stars reveal for your zodiac sign today.

May 27 is a favourable day for new beginnings, important business deals and meaningful discussions. The stars also support creative activities, architecture-related work and social interactions. However, think carefully before you speak today, as your words may have a lasting impact. Read on to discover what the day holds for your zodiac sign.

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Aries

You might go on a trip with your family. Be careful to avoid any injuries that could cause bleeding. A senior person might insult you for no good reason. Handle electrical appliances with care. You will likely spend time on medical matters for the elders in your family. Think before you speak to everyone today. You could get some help in your business from someone. If you're not careful, you might end up spending too much money. You could suddenly get stuck in a legal mess. It's better not to be too generous with people today.

Taurus

You might be given the responsibility of looking after something valuable. A dishonest person could tarnish your reputation. Be careful, as your enemies might try to put you down. You'll find happiness in doing some social work. Negative thoughts might cause you some mental stress. An old wound could start bothering you again. There's a small chance of winning some money from a lottery. You may have to step out for work in the morning. You might be a bit worried about your children. Avoid getting into personal discussions, as they could lead to arguments.

Gemini

You might feel very lazy all day. Don't take on tasks that you know are beyond your capacity. Your savings might take a hit because of extra expenses. You could get some good news related to your children's careers. Try to adjust to any challenging situations you face. You might have to do something today just for your own benefit. A trip with a group of people is on the cards. You could get praised for some good work you've done. Students will need to be patient to see good results. Be very careful when dealing with money matters.

Cancer

A relative or friend who lives abroad might come to visit. Today is a day when one of your wishes might come true. It's probably best to keep your opinions to yourself at the workplace. You might earn some extra money in the second half of the day. Your spouse might say something that hurts you. It's best to avoid any arguments with your partner. Your good behaviour will help you win people over. Don't ignore any small health issues; get them checked.

Leo

Your health might suffer due to a lack of vitamins. Stay away from any situation that could lead to trouble with the police. Your intelligence will help you make progress at work. Be careful, as too much anger could mess up your plans. Some physical discomfort might stop you from working properly. You might get a chance to meet your relatives. Think carefully before you decide to buy a vehicle or property. This is not a great time for students. Your spouse's spending habits could cause some tension at home.

Virgo

At your workplace, luck will favour you today. You might face some issues related to high blood sugar. You may need to take help from someone younger than you. You might have guests over at your house. It's best not to share your personal problems with just anyone. Any financial stress in the family will soon be over. Your earnings look good, and your financial situation will remain stable. You could get dragged into some unnecessary trouble. Your worries about your children might increase.

Libra

If you've been worried about your children, that stress will disappear. There might be discussions at home about a religious or auspicious ceremony. The day will be very busy with work. You might face some minor trouble while travelling. Be careful about your eyes, as an existing problem could get worse. Walk carefully today. You might have some stomach-related issues. You may find yourself drawn to spiritual or religious conversations. Your enemies won't be able to harm you. You might have to deal with some extra expenses.

Scorpio

Good news awaits those who are professional dancers. Pain in your lower back might get worse. Any conflicts in your love life could get sorted out. Giving too much time to your business and not enough to your family could lead to arguments. An old hope you had might not materialise. You might find something you had lost a while ago. Talk to your spouse before you take any big decisions. A very close friend could help you out in a big way. Trust might be restored in your romantic relationship. Everyone will be drawn to your charming and sweet personality.

Sagittarius

You will receive a lot of love and affection from someone close to you. Your expenses might go up because of a special, expensive meal. Your family will praise you for something you've done. Stomach pain could become an issue. Be careful, as trying to help someone else could land you in trouble. It's a good day for people who drive for a living. There's a possibility of getting involved in a legal case. You might feel disappointed for not receiving what is rightfully yours. You may not make a profit from any buying or selling activities today. Chasing unrealistic dreams could lead to a waste of money.

Capricorn

You need to be very careful with all your tasks today; even a small mistake could lead to a big loss. You might get into a pointless argument with your parents. You may have to provide some help to your in-laws. There's a good chance your child might get a job. Your expenses are likely to increase. You might receive a share of your parents' property. Someone might insult you even though you were just giving them good advice. Business will run as usual, nothing spectacular. You'll find peace and happiness in spiritual conversations. A trip might involve some unnecessary hassles.

Aquarius

There might be a disagreement because you failed to fulfill a responsibility towards your mother. You will feel happy after doing something to help the needy. You can expect some good news related to your business. You might have to worry about your blood pressure. It's best not to lend money to anyone today. Stay away from arguments and debates. Listen carefully to what the elders in your family have to say. Your household expenses are likely to go up. If you're into music, don't give up on your practice. Things don't look too good for those pursuing higher education. Too much anger could create a tense atmosphere at home.

Pisces

There could be some trouble in your love life. The day is not very favourable for students in early education. You might be troubled by back pain. A family trip might be on the cards. Even though you'll work hard all day, your financial situation may not improve much. Your married life will be happy and peaceful. A task you're working on might fail in the afternoon. You might finally get relief from a long-standing illness. Being lazy at work today could lead to significant losses. Hoping for extra gains might actually result in a loss. You can expect to receive help from your children.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.