    Xiaomi Uniblade Trimmer launched in India for Rs 1,499; Here's why you should buy it

    Xiaomi has unveiled Uniblade Trimmer with a one-year warranty.  It has a versatile 3-way shaving head for short and long hair. It will be available to buy from Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon and Mi Home Stores at Rs 1,499.

    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 6:10 PM IST

    In India, Xiaomi has been extending its product line, particularly in the leisure sector. It extends beyond smartphones, tablets, and computers. The Chinese consumer tech giant also sells grooming and hygiene products, mainly toothbrushes and trimmers. 

    As promised, it has introduced the Xiaomi Uniblade Trimmer, which boasts an IPX7 rating and a runtime of up to 60 minutes. With a stainless steel blade that can cut hair from 0.25 to 8.5 millimetres, it offers a flexible 3-way shaving head for both short and long hair. It utilises skin-friendly mesh blades and works on both beards and moustaches.

    Also Read | Realme Narzo 60x 5G to launch in India on September 6; Here's what we know so far

    With the UniBlade's rotating crank, users may adjust their grooming practise to suit their preferences, from stubble to a clean shave. It is also simple to clean and has a long-lasting battery. It promises to run for 60 minutes on a 600mAh battery and charges completely in 1.5 hours using a Type-C connector. 

     

    Also Read | Realme C51 launched in India under Rs 10,000; Check specifications, colours & price

    Additionally, it contains a Battery level display to help you know if the trimmer need a quick charge or not. The travel lock prevents the trimmer from accidentally turning on, which may be useful, especially if you're travelling and the trimmer is tucked away beneath your travel bag.  

    The Trimmer, its head, an adjustable trimming comb, one protective cover, a charging cord, and two brochures explaining further functionality are all included in the box. 

    The Xiaomi Uniblade Trimmer costs Rs 1,499 and is sold with a one-year guarantee on its website, mi.com, as well as Amazon and Flipkart. It could also be accessible offline at Mi Home retailers. It only comes in a matte-finish, one shade of black.

    Also Read | Google Pixel 8 series to debut on October 4: Will it launch in India? Here's how much it may cost

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2023, 6:10 PM IST
