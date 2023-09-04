Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Realme C51 launched in India under Rs 10,000; Check specifications, colours & price

    The phone will be made available on Flipkart from 6 PM today. Buyers can also avail bank offers with Rs 500 instant discount. The Realme C51 comes with a 5000mAh battery With 33W SUPERVOOC charge. 

    Realme C51 launched in India under Rs 10000 Check specifications colours price gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 4:26 PM IST

    Realme has just announced its latest addition to the budget-friendly smartphone market, the Realme C51. The new C51 is a 4G phone that targets the sub-Rs 10,000 market. The phone includes rapid charging, a dual camera, and other features. 

    The Realme C51 sports a 17.13cm (6.74'') 90Hz display with a 90.3% screen-to-body ratio.  The smartphone has a 50MP AI camera with a range of shooting features, including as 50MP mode, video, night mode, panoramic view, and more. Additionally, it boasts a 5MP selfie camera for taking beautiful self shots. 

    Also Read | Apple Music is free for 6 months for some devices ahead of iPhone 15 launch; Know how to claim & more

    Realme has not specified the maker of the chipset used in C51. However, it has been confirmed that the device is powered by an octa-core chipset with up to 1.82GHz CPU and Mali-G57 GPU.  Realme C51 boots Realme UI T edition based on Android 13. The device also coms with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a headphone jack.

    In addition to the memory card, the device can also take up to 2TB of external memory and 2 SIM cards.  The Realme C51 comes with a 5000mAh battery With 33W SUPERVOOC charge. The company claims the phone can charge from 0-50 in 28 minutes.

     

    Also Read | Google Pixel 8 series to debut on October 4: Will it launch in India? Here's how much it may cost

    The new Realme C51 is offered in Mint Green and Carbon Black as colour options.  For the 64GB and 4GB RAM variants, the Realme C51 is available for purchase for Rs 8,999. The smartphone has 4GB+4GB Dynamic RAM and up to 128GB of ROM. From 6 PM today, the phone will be made accessible on Flipkart. For credit and debit card purchases at HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, customers may now take advantage of bank promotions with an immediate discount of Rs 500. 

    Also Read | Honor 90 to launch soon, upcoming smartphone listed on Amazon; Check out expected specs & price

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2023, 4:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple Music is free for 6 months ahead of iPhone 15 launch Know how to claim eligible devices more gcw

    Apple Music is free for 6 months for some devices ahead of iPhone 15 launch; Know how to claim & more

    Google Pixel 8 series to debut on October 4 Will it launch in India Here is how much it may cost gcw

    Google Pixel 8 series to debut on October 4: Will it launch in India? Here's how much it may cost

    Upcoming iPad Pro to come with Magic Keyboard Will it affect its price gcw

    Upcoming iPad Pro to come with Magic Keyboard? Will it affect its price?

    AirPods Pro may not receive any major hardware changes apart from USB C Report gcw

    AirPods Pro may not receive any major hardware changes apart from USB-C: Report

    WhatsApp to soon allow multiple accounts on one Android phone Report gcw

    WhatsApp to soon allow multiple accounts on one Android phone: Report

    Recent Stories

    Football MLS 2023: Lionel Messi inspires Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles FC osf

    MLS 2023: Lionel Messi inspires Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles FC (Watch)

    Kendall Jenner HOT Photos: Supermodel flaunts svelte figure in sexy bikinis vma

    Kendall Jenner HOT Photos: Supermodel flaunts svelte figure in sexy bikinis

    Do you know the historical reason why Bengaluru's 'Vidyarthi Bhavan' is closed every Friday? vkp

    Do you know the historical reason why Bengaluru's 'Vidyarthi Bhavan’ is closed every Friday?

    Jawan REVIEW: Is Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film worth watching in theatre? Read THIS RBA

    Jawan REVIEW: Is Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film worth watching in theatre? Read THIS

    Kalaburagi: govt school head teacher accused of sexual harassment to female students, booked vkp

    Kalaburagi: govt school head teacher accused of sexual harassment to female students, booked

    Recent Videos

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon