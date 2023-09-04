Realme C51 launched in India under Rs 10,000; Check specifications, colours & price

The phone will be made available on Flipkart from 6 PM today. Buyers can also avail bank offers with Rs 500 instant discount. The Realme C51 comes with a 5000mAh battery With 33W SUPERVOOC charge.

Realme has just announced its latest addition to the budget-friendly smartphone market, the Realme C51. The new C51 is a 4G phone that targets the sub-Rs 10,000 market. The phone includes rapid charging, a dual camera, and other features.

The Realme C51 sports a 17.13cm (6.74'') 90Hz display with a 90.3% screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone has a 50MP AI camera with a range of shooting features, including as 50MP mode, video, night mode, panoramic view, and more. Additionally, it boasts a 5MP selfie camera for taking beautiful self shots.

Realme has not specified the maker of the chipset used in C51. However, it has been confirmed that the device is powered by an octa-core chipset with up to 1.82GHz CPU and Mali-G57 GPU. Realme C51 boots Realme UI T edition based on Android 13. The device also coms with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a headphone jack.

In addition to the memory card, the device can also take up to 2TB of external memory and 2 SIM cards. The Realme C51 comes with a 5000mAh battery With 33W SUPERVOOC charge. The company claims the phone can charge from 0-50 in 28 minutes.

The new Realme C51 is offered in Mint Green and Carbon Black as colour options. For the 64GB and 4GB RAM variants, the Realme C51 is available for purchase for Rs 8,999. The smartphone has 4GB+4GB Dynamic RAM and up to 128GB of ROM. From 6 PM today, the phone will be made accessible on Flipkart. For credit and debit card purchases at HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, customers may now take advantage of bank promotions with an immediate discount of Rs 500.

