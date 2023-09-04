Realme Narzo 60x 5G to launch in India on September 6; Here's what we know so far

The Narzo 60x, which is believed to be a more affordable “X” variant of the Realme Narzo 60, will make its India debut on September 6, 2023. Here's everything we know so far.

Realme Narzo 60x 5G India launch date has been confirmed. The Narzo 60x, which is believed to be a more affordable “X” variant of the Realme Narzo 60, will make its India debut on September 6, 2023. The Realme Narzo 60x appears to take significant design cues from the Realme 11x, which was only recently released in India, according to the phone's dedicated product listing page on Realme's website.

The Realme Narzo 60x 5G will have a flat chassis and a circular camera configuration holding what looks to be a dual camera array, according to the phone's ad. Green, which ought to be the product's hero shade, will be an option. There may be other colours available. At the time of writing, Realme has not disclosed any hardware information. The Narzo 60x 5G will be "thinner and faster than ever," however it isn't specified in terms of how much quicker or thinner.

Realme has recently been busy with product launches. The entry-level Realme C51 with a 90Hz display and 33W quick charging has just been released in the nation for Rs 8,999. Following closely behind the Realme 11 and Realme 11x, which in turn followed the Realme Narzo 60 and Realme Narzo 60 Pro, is the Realme C55.

In terms of specifications, it's possible that the Realme Narzo 60x will wind up being a renamed Realme 11x or something similar. Recall that the MediaTek 6nm Dimensity 6100 Plus processor and 6.72-inch 1080p flat display are features of the Realme 11x. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and runs Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

On the back, the Realme 11x has a dual camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter and 8-megapixel camera for selfies on the front. The Realme 11x 5G comes in a choice of two memory configurations: 6GB/128GB for Rs 14,999 and 8GB/128GB for Rs 15,999.

