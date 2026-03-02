Indian Railways is revamping track maintenance with modern tech following a high-level meeting chaired by Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Key reforms include AI-based monitoring, prioritising safety, and using indigenous fasteners to boost performance.

Indian Railways is revamping track maintenance with modern technology and standardised components. In a high-level meeting chaired by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Rail Bhawan on Monday, key reform decisions were directed to overhaul current methods of track laying, assembly, and health monitoring.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Key Reform Measures

The reform measures included AI-based track monitoring, prioritising track maintenance and safety, sufficient blocks for better asset maintenance and Indigenous fasteners to boost track performance.

AI-based Track Monitoring

A smartphone-enabled, AI-based application is being developed for turnout readings and real-time track health monitoring.

Safety Prioritised

Timetables must not be compressed to gain operational speed at the cost of safety; track safety and maintenance remain the highest priority

Sufficient Maintenance Blocks

Sufficient blocks to ensure better maintenance of assets and improve operational performance.

Bharat Fasteners

Use of indigenous fasteners to boost track performance and promote self-reliance.

The Union Minister urged the Railway Board and senior officials that maintenance must receive the time and attention it deserves.

Previous Reforms

Previous reforms have included Reforms for Better On-Board Services, expansion of Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals with better facilities to meet freight targets, the RailTech Policy and Portal, and digitisation of the Railway Claims Tribunal (e-RCT) for faster, paperless claims disposal. (ANI)