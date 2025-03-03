Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra unveiled with Leica camera | Check India launch date and time

Xiaomi 15 and 15 Ultra are set to launch in India on March 11th. The phones boast impressive specs like Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, Leica-branded cameras, and fast charging.

Xiaomi officially launched its flagship Xiaomi 15 Series smartphones worldwide on March 2. The Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra are part of the series. Following a delay since the ordinary model and the China-only Xiaomi 15 Pro were originally released in China last October, the firm has announced that these smartphones will make their appearance in India early next week. On February 28, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra was unveiled in China.

Xiaomi 15 series: When will launch happen in India?

The official Xiaomi India account posted on X (previously Twitter) to announce that the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra would be released in India on March 11 at 12 PM IST. The Ultra edition, which came in a stunning Silver Chrome color, was showcased in this announcement, but the normal model was dressed in Bright Silver.

Xiaomi 15 series: Global specifications

Although the company has not officially confirmed, it is said that the Indian model would likely have the same characteristics as the worldwide version of the Xiaomi 15. A 6.36-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz is a feature of the worldwide version. The Snapdragon 8 Elite processor powers it, together with up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

A 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens make up the smartphone's triple back camera configuration, which is branded by Leica. It features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls and selfies. Both 50W wireless charging and 90W cable fast charging are supported by the device's sturdy 5,240mAh battery. The HyperOS 2 operating system, which is based on Android 15, powers the Chinese version.

The worldwide version of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, which debuted in a few territories on Sunday, has a 6.73-inch WQHD+ quad curved LTPO AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, same like the ordinary version, and comes with up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

Leica-tuned quad rear cameras are a feature of the Ultra model. A 50-megapixel Sony telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP9 periscope telephoto lens with 4.3x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel primary shooter with a 1-inch type sensor are all part of this amazing camera array. It has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies and making video calls.

