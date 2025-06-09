Poco F7 India launch teasers have started which suggests the new product could be announced in the next few weeks. The Poco F-series is renowned for its affordability, and this year's new F7 series aims to do the same.

Although the Poco F7 teasers just state that it will be available soon, it is obvious that we may not have to wait that long. The Poco F7 series includes the F7 Ultra, which was released worldwide. However, the Poco F7 Indian version could have a different focus to maintain its competitive pricing.

Poco F7 launch soon: What do we know?

Although Poco has not officially disclosed the new phone's specifications, the majority of sources indicate that the F7 model will be a rebranded Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, which was first released in China. The latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, which we just saw operating on the iQOO Neo 10 version, is probably going to be used by the Poco F7.

You can anticipate a powerful gadget with a long battery life that is ideal for gaming and intensive multitasking if the Poco F7 does receive this hardware. It should be offered by Poco with 512GB of storage and up to 16GB of RAM. Additionally, we anticipate Poco includes two stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

A 6.83-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz should be included in the Poco F7. As previously stated, the Poco F7 is said to include a massive 7,550mAh battery that uses silicon carbon technology. Poco might include a 90W wired charging speed in the package.

The HyperOS 2.0 version of Android 15 that we have seen on the latest Xiaomi phones is probably what the Poco F7 will run. In terms of imaging, the Poco F7 ought to include a 50MP main sensor with OIS and, ideally, a telephoto or ultra-wide lens to provide users with greater value.

Poco F7 India launch price should be competitive and leaks suggest we could get the device available starting at Rs 30,000 and topping off by Rs 35,000 for the high variant.