Apple is reportedly developing an all-glass iPhone, codenamed Glasswing, for a 2027 release. This radical redesign features an edge-to-edge display, curved edges, and under-display Face ID and camera technology.

Apple is getting ready for a significant update to its iPhone lineup in 2027. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg claims that the Cupertino tech behemoth is developing an iPhone that is entirely made of glass. This comprises an edge-to-edge display without any discernible bezels or cutouts, as well as curved edges. The development of this future design is being done in honor of the 20th anniversary of the first iPhone's release.

iPhones to undergo a big change soon?

According to Gurman, the next iPhone, which is being code-named Glasswing internally, will undergo one of the biggest cosmetic changes in the device's history. A kind of butterfly with translucent wings served as the inspiration for the name Glasswing. It seems likely that Apple will eventually do away with the notch or Dynamic Island in favor of under-display Face ID and camera technologies, since he claims that the upcoming iPhone design would feature a smooth glass shell with no apparent apertures. It is anticipated that the curved glass would have gently rounded edges and encircle the whole frame.

What to expect from Apple WWDC 2025?

In keeping with the new design language, Apple is anticipated to introduce Liquid Glass, a new software aesthetic style that it will debut at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, which takes place today, Monday, June 9. Liquid Glass will probably be available on all platforms, including iOS 26, iPadOS 26, tvOS 26, visionOS 26, watchOS 26, and CarPlay, and not only the iPhone.

According to reports, the new user interface for Apple devices would include reflective and transparent components for a unified appearance across all Apple devices. Additionally, users should anticipate transparency and glass-like sheen in controls, toolbars, and program interfaces.

On the other hand, Liquid Glass is supposed to provide a notable visual change consistent with the Glasswing hardware that is expected. Gurman points out that although the new interface will be a major feature of this year's WWDC, Apple may not yet prioritize artificial intelligence. The business appears to be concentrating on improving its current operating systems instead.

It should be mentioned that while previous reports indicated that Apple will release iOS 19 this year, recent rumors currently imply that Apple may change its naming approach. Since the full deployment of these changes is anticipated to be finished by early 2026, the business is anticipated to release iOS 26 instead of iOS 19 or iPadOS 19, and so on, matching version numbers with the calendar year. All platforms—macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS—will be affected by this modification.