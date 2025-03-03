Nothing Phone 3a vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Expected price, design, camera comparison

The Nothing Phone 3a series, including the 3a and 3a Pro, is launching globally on March 4 with camera and design upgrades. Expect a Snapdragon 7 series chipset, improved cameras, and fast charging.

Nothing Phone 3a vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Expected price, design, camera comparison gcw
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 11:42 AM IST

The Nothing Phone 3a series is set to make its global debut on March 4, with a slew of upgrades over the Nothing Phone 2a. The Nothing Phone 3a and the new Nothing Phone 3a Pro are the two versions that the business has verified. An enhanced camera and a new action button akin to the iPhone are anticipated features of both smartphones. Here are all the details we currently know about the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, including features, cameras, specs, and cost.

Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Expected Specifications

The translucent design and pill-shaped camera module of the Nothing Phone 3a give it a similar appearance to Pixel smartphones. The Nothing Phone 3a Pro, on the other hand, has an asymmetrically positioned camera module with a large camera hump. The glyph interface is still there on both smartphones.

A 6.72-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz is anticipated to be included with the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro. It is anticipated that the Snapdragon 7 series chipset would power both devices. It might have 256GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM. Speaking of batteries, a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging is anticipated to power both devices. The three cameras on both smartphones will include a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. The Pro model could include a 3x optical zoom, while the Phone 3a might have a 2x optical zoom.

Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Expected price

It is anticipated that the Nothing Phone 3a Pro would cost Rs 32,000, while the Nothing Phone 3a will cost about Rs 27,000. It is important to remember that the business has not verified the precise costs.

