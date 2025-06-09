With a significant discount currently available on Amazon India, Apple's iPhone 16, which was revealed at the "It's Glowtime" launch event on September 9, 2024, is a serious competitor in the high-end smartphone market.

The 128GB model cost Rs 79,990 at launch, the 256GB model cost Rs 89,990, and the 512GB model cost Rs 1,09,990.The 128GB Black variant is currently available for less money. Amazon's exchange scheme allows customers to reduce the actual price of the newest iPhone to just Rs 24,900, increasing accessibility for those wishing to upgrade to the newest Apple product.

How does iPhone 16 deal work?

Currently, the iPhone 16 (128 GB, Black) is marked down by 8% off its original quoted price on Amazon India, where it is available for Rs 73,500. Customers may further lower the effective cost by swapping a well-maintained iPhone 15, which has a trade-in value of up to Rs 42,550. The net price drops to Rs 30,950 as a result.

Additionally, there is an additional discount of up to Rs 6,050 available to customers who use the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. All of these deals taken together have the potential to reduce the ultimate cost of the iPhone 16 to as low as Rs 24,900.

All about iPhone 16

The 6.1-inch OLED screen of the iPhone 16 has a pixel density of 460 ppi and a resolution of 2556x1179 pixels. With an IP68 rating, it is protected from dust, splashes, and water. The iPhone 16's Camera Control is a crucial component that provides instant access to visual intelligence, enabling users to quickly identify objects and places.

It makes it possible to quickly access the camera to take pictures or record movies. These visual intelligence features will be further improved in a subsequent version. The iPhone 16 uses second-generation 3-nanometer technology, which is powered by the A18 Bionic processor, to improve Apple Intelligence performance.