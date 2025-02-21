Why the iPhone 16e isn't worth it? Here’s why you might want to reconsider

Apple's new iPhone 16e, marketed as the latest in the iPhone 16 family, falls short of expectations. Neither cheaper nor smaller than the standard iPhone 16, it questions the purpose of this release.

The wait appears to be over for Apple enthusiasts after months of conjecture. Or is it? Apple silently unveiled the iPhone 16e, the "newest member" of the iPhone 16 family, on Wednesday. According to early rumors, the next iPhone model may be the fourth iteration of Apple's first low-cost smartphone, the iPhone SE. What we really received was only a diluted version of the iPhone 16, which is neither much less expensive nor smaller than the flagship model from the current series.

Size isn't 'smaller' as expected

Although some Apple enthusiasts could argue that the iPhone SE series was made for those who would rather use a "smaller" phone, if Reddit debates are to be believed, that was most likely never the case. Redditor u/Tabelel claims that "The SE was never about being small; it just reuses previous phone chassises to make a cheaper device."

In 2021, the Cupertino corporation last introduced a "small" phone with the iPhone 13 mini, which had a 5.43-inch screen. Since then, every iPhone model has had a screen that is at least 6 inches in size. Given the limited number of smaller phone chassis available for "refurbished," Apple's decision to use a 6.1-inch screen for the iPhone 16e makes sense.

Is the price justified?

The general cost of the iPhone SE series was the main factor in its appeal. Users of low-cost phones who were willing to forgo some features (like as the camera or Face ID) may move to a SE model and yet claim to be using the "latest model" of the iPhone. But the iPhone 16e has completely abandoned that philosophy. The starting price of the iPhone 16e in India is an astounding Rs 59,900. The 2022 iPhone SE 3, the previous SE model, was released at a mere Rs 43,990. To clarify, the vanilla iPhone 16 was launched at Rs 79,900.

Given everything said above, purchasing an iPhone 16e at this time would need you to be an extremely devoted Apple collector. In order to fully justify your purchase, we would suggest that you wait for sales to obtain the iPhone 16e with some significant savings.

