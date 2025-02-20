iPhone 16e vs iPhone SE 3: What sets them apart? 5 crucial upgrades you should know

The iPhone 16e replaces the iPhone SE 3 with a modern design, powerful A18 processor, AI capabilities, an Action Button, and a 48MP camera. This article highlights the five key upgrades from the SE 3 to the 16e, showcasing significant improvements in design, performance, and features.

The 2025 model of the "most affordable iPhone," which isn't the iPhone SE 4, was finally revealed after months of leaks, rumors, and excitement. Apple has chosen to refer to it as the iPhone 16e instead, and the latest model now completes the iPhone 16 family. As much as Apple tries to portray the 16e as a more subdued version of the iPhone 16, it is also a more reasonably priced model of the iPhone 16. We received the most recent iPhone 16e, which features sturdy hardware taken from the iPhone 16 and a design influenced by the iPhone 14. This phone is currently Apple's most reasonably priced iPhone, taking the place of the iPhone SE 3. However, what are the main differences between the iPhone SE 3 and the iPhone 16e? In this post, we present the top five. Also Read | iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16: What’s the Rs 20,000 price gap all about?

iPhone 16e vs iPhone SE 3: DESIGN CHANGE The design of the iPhone 16e is the most significant and visible modification. Apple has finally adopted a new, contemporary design and abandoned the outdated, home-button style of the iPhone SE 3. The iPhone 16e, which has a 6.1-inch notch-equipped display and a flat aluminum frame, resembles the newest iPhone models more. As a result, your phone will no longer have large bezels or, more significantly, Touch ID; instead, Face ID will be used to unlock your device. Additionally, Apple upgraded the iPhone SE 3's IP67 protection to an IP68 rating for improved water and dust resistance

iPhone SE 3

iPhone 16e vs iPhone SE 3: BETTER PROCESSSOR AND BATTERY The iPhone 16e has top-tier performance thanks to Apple's use of the same A18 processor from the iPhone 16. This phone should easily perform daily work and graphics-intensive games thanks to its 8GB RAM and 4-core GPU. In terms of battery life, however, Apple claims up to 26 hours of video playback, which is a huge improvement over the iPhone SE 3's 15 hours. Also Read | iPhone 16e UNVEILED! From features to price, know all about the Apple's latest product Given that the iPhone 16e doesn't even have a large battery, that's nearly comparable to the iPhone 15 Plus, which is remarkable. The new processor and Apple's first in-house 5G modem, the C1, are probably responsible for the increased efficiency. They make the phone function more intelligently and survive longer between charges.



iPhone 16e vs iPhone SE 3: AI CAPABILITES ADDED With its new Apple Intelligence capabilities, Apple is making a big commitment to artificial intelligence, and the iPhone 16e fully supports them. In contrast to the aging iPhone SE 3, the 16e will continue to get AI-driven upgrades and enhancements for many years to come. Visual Intelligence, which enables you to rapidly obtain information about items via the camera, is a noteworthy feature. Apple has added this to the Action Button on the iPhone 16e, even though it was originally intended to be limited to the new Camera Control button on the iPhone 16. This indicates that despite being a less expensive model, it still has all the newest intelligent features. Also Read | iPhone 16 to OnePlus 13: Top 5 high-end gaming smartphones to buy in February 2025

iPhone 16e vs iPhone SE 3: ACTION BUTTON IS THERE! The Action Button, which debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro models, is another significant change. You guessed it. This customizable button, which replaces the outdated mute switch on the iPhone 16e, enables you to instantly access shortcuts such as turning on the flashlight, opening the camera, or even triggering Visual Intelligence. Although the new Camera Control button is the only feature missing from the iPhone 16, most users shouldn't find that to be a major drawback.





iPhone 16e vs iPhone SE 3: UNBEATABLE CAMERA With a 48-megapixel sensor—what Apple refers to as a high-resolution 2-in-1 camera—the iPhone 16e receives a significant camera improvement. With this 48-megapixel lens, you can utilize the main sensor as a lossless 2x telephoto zoom camera. Compared to the iPhone SE 3's 12-megapixel camera, this is a significant improvement. Expect improved low-light performance, crisper images, and the option to snap 24-megapixel or full 48-megapixel photographs with the upgraded camera on the iPhone 16e.

