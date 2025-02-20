iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16: What’s the Rs 20,000 price gap all about?

The newly launched iPhone 16e offers similar features to the iPhone 16 at a lower price point. Key differences include a single 48MP rear camera on the 16e compared to the 16's dual camera system, a 4-core GPU vs. a 5-core GPU, and a slightly smaller display without a high refresh rate. The 16e also lacks MagSafe charging.

This week saw the release of the iPhone 16e, the newest model in Apple's high-end iPhone 16 series. The 16e is essentially the company's new SE model, but it has significant improvements in terms of functionality, design, and yes, artificial intelligence. Since the iPhone 16e is now part of the 16 family, it makes sense to compare it to the 16—especially since the former is available for Rs 20,000 less than the more expensive model. Therefore, it was clear that we would compare these two devices side by side and let you know if the 16e has enough power to be a good option for consumers. Also Read | iPhone 16e UNVEILED! From features to price, know all about the Apple's latest product

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16: PRICE COMPARISON iPhone 16e Price In India: 128GB – Rs 59,900, 256GB – Rs 69,900 and 512GB – Rs 89,900 iPhone 16 Price In India: 128GB – Rs 79,900, 256GB – Rs 89,900 and 512GB – Rs 1,09,900 Based on these rates, it is evident that the 16e starts at Rs 20,000 cheaper than the iPhone 16, while the flagship-level 16E with 512GB is priced at Rs 90,000.





iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16: DISPLAY, PROCESSOR A slightly smaller 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with a glass back and an aluminum finish is included with the iPhone 16e. There is a notch on the screen that allows you to use Face ID for security. Its brightness level is lower than the 16 and it does not support a fast refresh rate. With a weight of 167 grams, the new iPhone is somewhat lighter than the iPhone 16's 170 grams. Like the previous variants, the 16e has an IP67 rating, USB C for charging, and a little longer stated video playback duration. Like the other models in the 16 series, it contains an action button. The newest member is compatible with Apple AI features since it has 8GB of RAM and is powered by the same A18 chipset as the 16 and 16 Plus versions. The primary hardware distinction between the 16e and 16 is that the former has a 4-core GPU, whilst the latter has a 5-core CPU. Also Read | iPhone 16 to OnePlus 13: Top 5 high-end gaming smartphones to buy in February 2025

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16: CAMERA The 16e has no camera control either. The 16e has a 12MP front camera for FaceTime calls and a single 48MP camera on the back with OIS for images. Macro photographs and spatial images are not possible with the primary camera, and there is no cinematic or action mode for movies. All iPhone devices use the same version of iOS 18, which has been supported by the business for a long time. After considering all of this, you can see that Apple has reduced the initial price of the iPhone 16E by Rs 20,000. The main changes include a single back camera, a toned-down A18 chipset, a less powerful display, and no support for MagSafe charging.

