    Why Realme C55 should be your next smartphone?

    Realme C55 has officially been launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 10,999. The entry-level phone from Realme packs some notable hardware including 90Hz display and 33W fast charging. Here's why it should be your next smartphone.

    First Published Mar 21, 2023, 3:20 PM IST

    Realme C55 has officially been launched in India on Tuesday at a starting price of Rs 10,999. The Realme phone's entry-level model features a 90Hz display and 33W quick charging, among other noteworthy features.  You also get a neat little party trick called “mini capsule” which is a dynamic notch system inspired from Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro dynamic island tech.

    The Realme C55 features a flat-edged appearance that is modern and slightly upscale-looking. It is available in two lovely colours: sunshower and rainy night. The phone's 6.72-inch 1080p IPS LCD display on the front sports a hole punch cutout in the middle and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Realme claims the panel's maximum brightness is 680nits.

    The phone is designed with a hole punch cutout in the middle and a software-based small capsule that can dynamically expand and contract to serve as an indication for three different situations at launch: charge notification, data use notification, and step notification. While the Step Notification would need an OTA to be set, Realme claims that Charging and Data Usage Alerts will be enabled by default.

    Speaking of software, the C55 runs Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. The MediaTek Helio G99 CPU and 33W rapid charging capabilities are the two main specifications. On this phone, you can have up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of storage.

    The battery is sizeable at 5,000mAh. The phone includes a dual camera arrangement with a 64MP primary and 2MP depth sensor for shooting on the back. It sports an 8MP selfie camera on the front. A dual-SIM 4G phone is the C55. A side-mounted fingerprint scanner handles biometrics.

    The C55 is available from Realme in three different variations. A version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will sell for Rs 10,999, 6GB/64GB for Rs 11,999, and 8GB/128GB for Rs 13,999.  Pre-orders will start on Flipkart and Realme's online shop on March 21 and run until March 27.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2023, 3:20 PM IST
