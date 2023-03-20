Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus 11R vs Vivo V27 Pro: Comparing camera qualities, price, battery and more

    OnePlus 11R vs Vivo V27 Pro comparison: Both the latest phones are the top contenders for the best smartphone in 2023. Here's a comparison of the display, camera, price and other details of OnePlus 11R and Vivo V27 Pro 5G.

    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 2:20 PM IST

    The Vivo V27 series was unveiled in India recently. The line-up brought two new smartphones into the fray, including the Vivo V27 and Vivo V27 Pro. The OnePlus 11R 5G is its biggest rival for the title of best smartphone under 40,000 in 2023. So let's compare the features of the OnePlus 11R and Vivo V27 Pro 5G.

    Display: The 6.74-inch AMOLED screen on the OnePlus 11R offers a 1.5k resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The 6.78-inch AMOLED screen of the Vivo V27 Pro has a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the V27 Pro also has a unique colour charging back panel, which does give it an edge in the aesthetics department. 

    Meanwhile, the OnePlus 11R 5G features glass protection on the front and back as well as a metal frame as opposed to a plastic frame on the Vivo V27 Pro.

    Processor and battery: The Vivo V27 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200, whereas the OnePlus 11R is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. The OnePlus 11R sports a 5,000mAh battery and 100W quick charging is supported. The 4,600mAh battery of the Vivo V27 Pro supports 66W rapid charging.

    Camera: With a 50MP primary camera (with OIS), an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro, the OnePlus 11R sports a triple camera configuration. A 50MP primary camera (with OIS), an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera are all included in the Vivo V27 Pro's triple camera configuration. The V27 Pro boasts a 50MP front-facing camera, while the 11R has 16MP camera.

    Price: With 8GB/128GB, the Vivo V27 Pro begins at Rs 37,999. At Rs 39,999 and Rs 42,999, respectively, you can also acquire it in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations. At Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively, the OnePlus 11R is available with 8GB/128GB and 16GB/256GB.

