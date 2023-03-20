Samsung Galaxy F14 5G with 6000mAh battery to launch on March 24; Here's what we know so far

The Galaxy F14 will come with a 6.6-inch 1080p display with a waterdrop-style notch and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Samsung says the Galaxy F14 5G will be available on Flipkart, Samsung.com and across select retail outlets.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G India launch is slated for March 24, 2023. The South Korean major confirmed the same through both official email and dedicated product listing page. The announcement follows the introduction of the Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G in the nation.

The F14 will obviously be a successor to the Galaxy F13 from last year, and based on past pricing for similar devices, we may anticipate Samsung to set its price in the range of Rs 10,000–Rs 15,000 for this model. The F13's starting price at introduction was Rs 11,999. Furthermore, there's a good chance that the F14 will have many of the same fundamental specifications as the current Galaxy M14 and A14.

Samsung has already released some of the technical details along with the entire design.

The 6.6-inch, 1080p display on the Galaxy F14 will include a waterdrop-style notch and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Information about the panel type and refresh rate is still pending. A 6,000mAh battery with 25W rapid charging capabilities, with a stated 2-day battery life, completes the package.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy F14 5G will be sold at a few specific retail locations as well as on Flipkart and Samsung.com.

The F14 will be a 5G phone initially, and Samsung claims that it will support all 13 5G bands out of the box. The Exynos 1330, a 5nm chipset, is said to be the first in the market for the phone. The F14 will be available in two Memory configurations, 4GB and 6GB, at the very least. The 6GB model can use up to 6GB more virtual memory, but the 4GB version will only allow another 4GB.

(Photo: @TechnoAnkit1 | Twitter)