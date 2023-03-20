Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp hack: Step-by-step guide to share voice status on iPhone, Android

    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 1:02 PM IST

    WhatsApp hack: The messaging app introduced a new feature that allows users to share their voice status. This feature lets users set a status message in their own voice, which can be shared with their contacts.

    The Meta-owned WhatsApp is a popular messaging app that allows users to send text messages, voice messages, and make voice and video calls. 

    Users may now share their voice status thanks to a new feature that was just added to the app. Using this function, users may record a status message that they can then share with their contacts.

    How to share voice status on Android

    Step 1: Launch WhatsApp on your Android phone.

    Step 2: Click the "Status" tab at the bottom of the display.

    Step 3. Click the "+" button in the upper right corner of the screen.

    Step 4: At this point, press the microphone icon to begin recording your audio message for your status.

    Step 5: Record your voice message while maintaining pressure on the microphone button. 30 seconds of audio can be recorded.

    Step 6: After recording your voice status message, hit the "Listen" button to hear a preview of it.

    Step 7: Tap the "Send" button when you are happy with your audio status message to send it to your contacts.

    Step 8: By selecting the "Add a caption" box, you may also include text in your voice status message.

    Step 9: Lastly, touch the "Send" button after choosing the persons you want to share your audio status message with.

    Voila! Your voice status message was successfully shared with your WhatsApp friends.

    How to share voice status on iPhone

    Step 1: Launch WhatsApp on your iPhone in step 1.

    Step 2: Click the "Status" tab at the bottom of the display.

    Step 3. Click the "+" button in the upper right corner of the screen.

    Step 4: At this point, press the microphone icon to begin recording your audio message for your status.

    Step 5: Record your voice message while maintaining pressure on the microphone button. 30 seconds of audio can be recorded.

    Step 6: After recording your voice status message, hit the "Listen" button to hear a preview of it.

    Step 7: Tap "Send" if you are happy with your voicemail status message "click the share with my contacts button.

    Step 8: You can also add text to your audio status message by pressing on the “Add a caption" option.

    In conclusion, publishing a voice status message on WhatsApp is a fantastic method to speak directly to your friends about your ideas, emotions, or updates.

