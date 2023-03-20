WhatsApp hack: Step-by-step guide to share voice status on iPhone, Android

WhatsApp hack: The messaging app introduced a new feature that allows users to share their voice status. This feature lets users set a status message in their own voice, which can be shared with their contacts.

The Meta-owned WhatsApp is a popular messaging app that allows users to send text messages, voice messages, and make voice and video calls. Users may now share their voice status thanks to a new feature that was just added to the app. Using this function, users may record a status message that they can then share with their contacts. How to share voice status on Android Step 1: Launch WhatsApp on your Android phone. Step 2: Click the "Status" tab at the bottom of the display. Step 3. Click the "+" button in the upper right corner of the screen.

Step 4: At this point, press the microphone icon to begin recording your audio message for your status. Step 5: Record your voice message while maintaining pressure on the microphone button. 30 seconds of audio can be recorded. Step 6: After recording your voice status message, hit the "Listen" button to hear a preview of it. Step 7: Tap the "Send" button when you are happy with your audio status message to send it to your contacts. Step 8: By selecting the "Add a caption" box, you may also include text in your voice status message. Step 9: Lastly, touch the "Send" button after choosing the persons you want to share your audio status message with. Voila! Your voice status message was successfully shared with your WhatsApp friends.