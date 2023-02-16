Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vivo Y100 with colour changing glass finish launched; Is it worth buying?

    The Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Thursday launched its new Y-series handset — Vivo Y100 in India. The Vivo Y100 is coming with colour-changing Fluorite AG glass rear panel, 64MP OIS Anti-Shake Camera, and a 4500 mAh battery. Know all about it.

    Vivo Y100 with colour changing glass finish launched Is it worth buying it know all about it gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 16, 2023, 1:32 PM IST

    The new Y-series smartphone, the Vivo Y100, was introduced by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo on Thursday in India. The Vivo Y100 has a 64MP OIS Anti-Shake Camera, a 4500 mAh battery with 44W Flashcharge technology, and a back panel made of color-changing Fluorite AG glass.

    The 6.38-inch AMOLED display on the Vivo Y100 has HDR10+ certification, a 360Hz high touch sampling rate, and a 90Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it provides 1300 nits at peak brightness. The smartphone weighs 181 grammes and has a thickness of 7.73 mm. A sizable 4500 mAh battery with 44W Flashcharge technology powers the Vivo Y100.

    The MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor drives the smartphone.  It runs the latest FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13, out of the box.

    Also Read | Nokia X30 5G with recycled aluminium frame launched: Check out its price, specs, other details

    The Vivo Y100 boasts three rear cameras: a 64MP camera with OIS and an f/1.7 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The smartphone boasts an OIS Anti-shake camera with EIS, which offers ultra-stability while photographing handheld whether shooting sports or nighttime portraits.

    The Vivo Y100 will come in three colour options: Pacific Blue, Twilight Gold, and Metal Black. Two of these colour options are color-changing.

    Also Read | 5 things to keep in mind before purchasing Moto E13

    The smartphone will be offered starting today on Amazon, Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and in all partner retail locations for Rs 24,999 for the 8GB+128GB model. Customers may also get cashback from Kotak Mahindra, HDFC, ICICI, and SBI up to Rs 1500. 

    So, if you are looking for a budget-friendly smartphone with amazing features, then Vivo Y100 is worth buying.

    Also Read | Vivo V27 series to launch soon via Flipkart; Here's everything we know so far

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2023, 2:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iQOO Neo 7 to launch today When where to watch the event LIVE What can you expect gcw

    iQOO Neo 7 to launch today: When, where to watch the event LIVE? What can you expect?

    5 things to keep in mind before purchasing Moto E13 gcw

    5 things to keep in mind before purchasing Moto E13

    iQOO Neo 7 to launch on February 16 Know its leaked features price other details gcw

    iQOO Neo 7 to launch on February 16; Know its leaked features, price, other details

    Nokia X30 5G with 100 pc recycled aluminium frame launched will go on sale on Feb 20 know price specs other details gcw

    Nokia X30 5G with recycled aluminium frame launched: Check out its price, specs, other details

    Oppo Find N2 Flip to launch today When and where to watch event live What you can expect gcw

    Oppo Find N2 Flip to launch today: When and where to watch event live? What you can expect?

    Recent Stories

    Asia Cup 2023: Even ICC will not be able to do anything in front of BCCI - Shahid Afridi on PCB hosting rights-ayh

    Asia Cup 2023: 'Even ICC won't be able to do anything in front of BCCI' - Shahid Afridi on PCB hosting rights

    Aadi Mahotsav 2023: PM Modi inaugurates tribal festival; says India's diversity, grandness standing tall today AJR

    Aadi Mahotsav 2023: PM Modi inaugurates tribal festival; says India's diversity, grandness standing tall today

    Pathaan Day again on February 17: Shah Rukh Khan's film tickets at Rs 110-read details RBA

    Pathaan Day again on February 17: Shah Rukh Khan's film tickets at Rs 110-read details

    Odisha BJP MLA allegedly abuses assaults woman cop video goes viral watch gcw

    Odisha BJP MLA allegedly 'abuses, assaults' woman cop; video goes viral

    Ye kya ho raha hai? - Meme fest galore on ICC goof-up as India loses Number 1 Test ranking in 5 hours to Australia-ayh

    'Ye kya ho raha hai?' - Meme fest galore on ICC's goof-up as India loses No.1 Test ranking in 5 hours

    Recent Videos

    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon
    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon