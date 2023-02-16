Vivo Y100 with colour changing glass finish launched; Is it worth buying?

The Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Thursday launched its new Y-series handset — Vivo Y100 in India. The Vivo Y100 is coming with colour-changing Fluorite AG glass rear panel, 64MP OIS Anti-Shake Camera, and a 4500 mAh battery. Know all about it.

The 6.38-inch AMOLED display on the Vivo Y100 has HDR10+ certification, a 360Hz high touch sampling rate, and a 90Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it provides 1300 nits at peak brightness. The smartphone weighs 181 grammes and has a thickness of 7.73 mm. A sizable 4500 mAh battery with 44W Flashcharge technology powers the Vivo Y100.

The MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor drives the smartphone. It runs the latest FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13, out of the box.

The Vivo Y100 boasts three rear cameras: a 64MP camera with OIS and an f/1.7 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The smartphone boasts an OIS Anti-shake camera with EIS, which offers ultra-stability while photographing handheld whether shooting sports or nighttime portraits.

The Vivo Y100 will come in three colour options: Pacific Blue, Twilight Gold, and Metal Black. Two of these colour options are color-changing.

The smartphone will be offered starting today on Amazon, Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and in all partner retail locations for Rs 24,999 for the 8GB+128GB model. Customers may also get cashback from Kotak Mahindra, HDFC, ICICI, and SBI up to Rs 1500.

So, if you are looking for a budget-friendly smartphone with amazing features, then Vivo Y100 is worth buying.

